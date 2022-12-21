Even on a state level, Sherri Ferguson is deemed to be a profoundly gifted leader, as demonstrated by being named Executive of the Year in 2021 by the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce Executives (TCCE). It is always interesting, however, to look back and realize that today’s success was never a given — it had to be earned. Every minute of the journey had to be lived.

In 2011, when Ferguson became the President and CEO of the Portland Chamber of Commerce, the chamber was in a rough spot. In the period following the 2008 financial debacle, Portland’s business and growth suffered, and chamber membership fell off.

