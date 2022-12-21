Even on a state level, Sherri Ferguson is deemed to be a profoundly gifted leader, as demonstrated by being named Executive of the Year in 2021 by the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce Executives (TCCE). It is always interesting, however, to look back and realize that today’s success was never a given — it had to be earned. Every minute of the journey had to be lived.
In 2011, when Ferguson became the President and CEO of the Portland Chamber of Commerce, the chamber was in a rough spot. In the period following the 2008 financial debacle, Portland’s business and growth suffered, and chamber membership fell off.
Ferguson was working for Paul Fuqua at Shannon Insurance when Amy Roberts, then chamber president, decided to step down. Fuqua approached Ferguson and suggested she apply.
“He said he would be sorry to lose me,” said Ferguson, “but that he would like me to be in a place where I could make a positive difference in Portland. He thought I’d be a good fit for the chamber.” Like a hand in a glove.
Ferguson applied, interviewed with the board of directors, and was selected. According to Debbie Murillo, who was on the board of the chamber at the time, “It was obvious from the interview that Sherri’s demeanor, her personality, and energy seemed right for the job. And boy, that is one decision we can all feel good about when we look back.”
Ferguson said that the first year was not an easy one. “When I began, we had 92 members, and our budget was $89,000. I started in March, which meant two things. First, membership renewals, which usually take place in January, had already happened. Secondly, most of the planning for the May Strawberry Festival was completed. I was on the backside trying to figure out what was going on.” Debbie Murillo spearheaded the festival that year. “I couldn’t have done it without Debbie,” said Ferguson. “She showed me the ropes.”
But according to Murillo, Ferguson made the transition look easy. “Nobody could take over as President of the Portland Chamber of Commerce and look experienced. But she came close. By her second year, you would never guess that she hadn’t been running the show for years.”
Ferguson began by studying every project the chamber did throughout the year. “After I made it through the first year, the Strawberry Festival, the Back to School Bash, and the Awards Banquet, I asked the question, ‘What do I keep, and how do I make everything better?’ ”
Ferguson decided she wanted to learn more. “I signed up for the Tennessee Chamber Institute and attended in March of 2012. It’s a two-year training, going to conferences to see and hear how other chambers in Tennessee operate. Then, I went through the U.S. Chamber Institute, which is a four-year program. With that one, you go one week each year for four years and immerse yourself in national chamber trends. I also did the Institute of Organizational Management program and received the IOM certification.”
Ferguson didn’t just attend conferences, she implemented the ideas. “Every time we went, we found something new that we wanted to institute. Now, we may do things a little differently here because the community is so important in Portland. We want to celebrate the positive aspects of being a small town.”
On the other hand, Ferguson acknowledges that tourism is a huge revenue stream for Portland. “At the same time, we want our projects to build tourism. We have a philosophy here at the chamber,” Ferguson laughed. “We want people to come to Portland, visit us, enjoy us, and go home.”
The top priority of the chamber is bringing people together. “And I can’t stress enough that we could not do this, and by this, I mean the events we put together without our partners,” said Ferguson. “We have churches, we have non-profits, and we just ask them — or let them, actually — do what they already do, but bring it into our event. For instance, the Rotary Club does a pancake breakfast during the Strawberry Festival.”
It’s a two-way street. Many organizations in Portland use the Strawberry Festival, with its glut of visitors, to raise funds for their organization. “We encourage that,” said Ferguson. “That’s going to make them enthusiastic about our festival, which just makes things better.”
Over Ferguson’s tenure, growth has been spectacular. The membership of the Chamber has grown from 92 members to 385 members, and it now has a budget of around $350,000.
“When I came in, I had only one staff person — Freda Scott,” Ferguson said. “Fortunately for me, she was a wellspring of knowledge. She knew the history of the town and the community. It was invaluable.”
Ferguson came to realize the organization was event-heavy and decided to hire Kristen Doughtry as the event coordinator. “Kristen’s role is dedicated to growing our events, which she has! She also handles updating the website and keeping up with happenings in the town, then utilizes the chamber site to promote them.” As Lacey Eddy was recently added as Marketing Assistant, the chamber now has a staff of four, including Ferguson.
The chamber’s role in community organizations has expanded over recent years. For instance, although it was always a part of the Education Foundation, with the president having a seat on the board, the chamber has taken over organizing the fund-raising dinner. “Kristen and I are now both on the board,” Ferguson said. “The Education Foundation works really hard to sell tickets, and we organize the dinner and auction. It’s a great partnership.”
THE STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL
By far, the Chamber’s largest and most well-known project is the Strawberry Festival. “It’s just exploded,” said Ferguson. “2013 was a really big year, because Tim Guraedy, who played ‘Mountain Man’ on the TV show ‘Duck Dynasty,’ is from Portland. We made him the festival’s Grand Marshal. It got a lot of publicity. Fortunately, we did have the foresight to realize his presence might increase attendance, and we added barricades for safety, which was a lifesaver. We had no idea how large the event would become. We now see about fifty thousand people.”
Parking has always been a challenge. “Once you start using all the town space for the festival, you run out of parking,” Ferguson said. “So we started using shuttle buses at first, then local church buses, but it was impossible to have them as frequently or as regularly as we needed. So we decided to bite the bullet and rent them. That’s a huge success. They run all day for free. But each bus costs $2,000. Everything we add costs money, which means we need more sponsorships. I have to say, Portland businesses have stepped up and provided them. We learned to have fewer performance-type events during the middle of the week when they’re less attended and put them on the weekend. The Friday night concert has been really popular.”
Ferguson sees only growth for the future. “The Temple Theatre is something I have my eye on,” she said. “It’s opening soon, and I hope we’ll be able to host something there.”
A NEW LOCATION — WITH A WELCOME CENTER
The Chamber’s next big move will be an actual move into the now-vacant Farmer’s Bank on Broadway.
“It came about,” explained Ferguson, “because the Farmer’s Bank donated their building to the City of Portland when they moved out. The city used the building while the city hall was being remodeled. It was perfect. They could utilize the bank’s old drive-through to continue city services. But once the City Hall renovation was complete, which happened in the summer of 2021, the building was empty. The mayor approached me and asked if we would be interested in leasing the building.”
Ferguson said she brought the proposal to the Chamber Board. “We had already been looking for a place. We need more room for a lot of reasons, and this location is double our square footage.”
The Farmer’s Bank location also has great visibility. “One thing we all want is a true Welcome Center. People can come here, but it’s off the main highway. They have to work a little to find us. A Welcome Center would have a front lobby with all our information, brochures, and booklets. A place to get information about Portland and the chamber,” said Ferguson.
Ferguson is excited about the prospect of the new location having room for a co-working space. “Businesses that are trying to get started could come and use our space for a very low cost. Utilize our space, our internet, and our copy machines. It’s a place where they can build up their business until they’re ready to fly.”
Ferguson also envisions having rooms that could be rented for training classes or meetings. “We also want to have a video room where people can get headshots or make whatever kind of videos they need.”
Storage is a huge need. “We plan to enclose the drive-through to use for storage. People don’t realize how much stuff we have. For the Strawberry Festival alone, we have six large tents and two hundred collapsible chairs. Tri-Star Medical has allowed us to store things in a room at the old hospital, and we already have some things stored at the Farmer’s Bank Building. We’re ready to bring our things to one location.”
At the moment, the L. I. Smith firm is working on a blueprint of the building as it stands. “We’re at the beginning,” said Ferguson. “It will take over a year and probably be a $300,000 investment, which we will acquire through fundraising. But it is our vision, and we think it will be a huge asset for our city.”
Part of the chamber’s philosophy is to promote anything going on in the city, even if the chamber is not directly involved. “We want every church, every business, every non-profit to do well,” said Ferguson. “A good example is the ‘Starry Night’ show, put on by the Oasis Church. We didn’t create that show but we promoted it. We put all the events that we know about on our website.”
Chamber members have many perks, some familiar and others not so much. For instance, every member has a webpage on the chamber’s website. “Newcomers to Portland go onto the chamber website to search for businesses a lot,” said Ferguson, “and chamber members can put a very comprehensive page on our website. The website even gives each business stats on searches and views. It’s free and it comes with being a chamber member.”
Ways to support the chamber range from being a $10,000 Exclusive Strawberry Festival Sponsor to volunteering as a chamber ambassador, a program made up of individuals who volunteer their time and encourage participation in chamber programs.
The benefits of being a member of the Portland Chamber of Commerce are practically countless including networking breakfasts, lunches and dinners, ribbon cuttings for new business openings, use of the conference room, and mass emails. It even has notary services.
“Our core values are to encourage, promote and support local Portland businesses and organizations,” said Ferguson. “That’s where we start. And from there, it just keeps going and going.”
