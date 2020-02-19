When Portland City Hall was cleared out last week to begin construction, it took with it a familiar and helpful face.
Janice Ferrett, the front desk receptionist and operator, retired from her job with the city after 21 years, with her last day as a city employee taking place on Feb. 14.
On Wednesday afternoon, the city held a retirement party for Ferrett at the clubhouse of the Portland Municipal Golf Course to celebrate with her more than two decades as a city worker.
“I plan to do whatever God wants me to. I plan to spend time with my family, my grandchildren, my daughters and just enjoy life,” Ferrett said at her retirement party surrounded by coworker, family and friends.
Ferrett said the decision to retire was several months in the making, but was revealed to her back in October when he was ill and in the hospital.
“I got sick in October and almost died. I woke up and said, ‘I’m not going to die in the hospital.’ God spoke to me and said, ‘You’re retiring,’ ” she said.
To make the transition a little bit easier, Ferrett said she began slowly taking down her photos and momentos of family that were on her desk and tried to carefully detach herself by not decorating and personalizing her work station at the front dest.
“At the first of November, I started taking all my stuff down in the lobby. It desensitized me. In December, I didn’t even bring my Christmas stuff in,” she said. “Last Tuesday, the last day I was there, they took my down, so I left that there. They didn’t clean it off, but I cleaned it off and last Thursday when went in there, it was down. So it was really like God was saying, ‘You’re done here.’ ”
Ferrett’s last two days on the job were at the temporary location for city hall at the old Farmers Bank building on Highway 109. She reported for duty, but knew it didn’t feel the same, and would make her exit much easier.
“I went back for four hours at the new place at the bank, and it was like a new job. I was only going to be there for two days. The job is going to totally change. So I’m just happy. I’ve got all this family here and extended family,” Ferrett said.
Asked what she will miss most about her job, Ferrett replied, “That’s an easy one: The people coming in. I love them. I’ve met so many people over the years coming in city hall and helping them, and some of them just came in to say hi.”
