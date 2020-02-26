FFA Week is already underway at Portland High School with plenty of activities to fill the week with fun and to bring awareness to the Future Farmers of America.
“We’ve done it forever. FFA has been around for over 90 years. We’ve done FFA activities, I know, for 40-something years and maybe before that,” Portland FFA chapter advisor Brad Kirkham said. “The Tractor-cade started back in the ‘70s. It’s a fun-filled week for everybody involved. It’s a long week. There’s a lot of stuff that happens in a short amount of time. But a lot of kids really look forward to this week, especially the tractor-cade. We have a lot of kids that look forward to that day.”
The Tractor-cade is a long-standing tradition at PHS where students gather at McDonald’s and drive their tractors to the Portland High School parking lot for school that day.
But the Tractor-cade isn’t the only highlight of the week. Chapter officers have been busy putting together plenty of activities and events for FFA Week.
“We have dress up days throughout the week. Monday is FFA t-shirt day. Tuesday is America Day. Wednesday is Ag Career Day. Thursday is Official Dress Day. Friday is camo and Carhartt,” said Mackenzi Settles, who is chapter vice present for Portland FFA.
“We have Flowers on the Hill, which is Thursday. We go to Nashville and give representatives flowers and we also have teacher breakfast on Thursday, where we invite the community and teachers to come up here and eat breakfast and talk to us.
“I like leading it. It’s really fun to get involved and watch our chapter grow and to see the family and the community that we have at school participate in everything.”
One of the main goals is to get as many students involved as they can — even if they are not one of current 180 FFA members at Portland High.
“We try to go outside our chapter and get other clubs and students involved also if they would like to,” Portland chapter president Alyson Petitt said. “We try to make announcements over the intercom and talk about what’s coming up in the coming days. We post on social media so that everyone can see it and has access to it. Someone from last semester’s class can be involved in it, even though they’re not in the class now.”
FFA has been a big deal in Portland for a long time, and Kirkham said the program continues to grow. With a change in how the schedules will be done for next year, Portland FFA will be offering 13 different agriculture based classes for students.
“Starting next year with our new schedule that we’ll be offering, we’ll have 13 different classes that we offer — from agribusiness pathways, to plant science pathways, animals and ag mechanics,” Kirkham said.
While FFA Week is the culmination of a lot of hard work and amounts to a lot of fun, it is not the only project the chapter undertakes. In fact, the club’s biggest moneymaking project — the greenhouse plants sale — is still a couple of months away.
“April 18 is our greenhouse sale. We’ll have a vendor fair going that day too, so we encourage everybody to come out and see our vendors. We’ll have a food truck on site that day, and we want them to come out for our greenhouse sale as well,” Kirkham said.
