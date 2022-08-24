FFA students

Portland High School agriscience students tend to lambs last year as part of hands-on learning.

 Submitted photo

The Portland Future Farmers of America is getting ready for a staple in the fall semester at Portland High School.

“Portland does a lamb project with all our kids, so all our entry level agriscience kids in the fall have a lamb project,” said Katie Hickman, an FFA advisor. “Currently, we’re learning lamb anatomy, we’re learning parts, that they’re ruminants, and they will actually be assigned a lamb that comes straight from the farm.”

