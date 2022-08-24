The Portland Future Farmers of America is getting ready for a staple in the fall semester at Portland High School.
“Portland does a lamb project with all our kids, so all our entry level agriscience kids in the fall have a lamb project,” said Katie Hickman, an FFA advisor. “Currently, we’re learning lamb anatomy, we’re learning parts, that they’re ruminants, and they will actually be assigned a lamb that comes straight from the farm.”
The agriscience students at PHS will have hands-on experience learning how to halter the animals, how to halter-break them, learn the showmanship component and how to shear and bathe them, and, Hickman said, “then the responsibility part, the yucky part, is learning how to take care of the stalls.”
The project will begin at the end of the month.
How do the students respond to the project of learning and taking care of lambs?
“Apprehensive,” Hickman said. “But it is such, as a teacher, it’s such a thrill for me to see. It’s a way to see quick growth, and you get to see how they respond in certain situations. You get to pick out the leaders. It’s really good to see how they respond with each other and the animals themselves.”
Agriscience brings students into the fold of many introductions into agribusiness. Not many will actually become farmers, but the encompassing education provides insights into how widespread agribusiness is in the United States in many disciplines and workplaces.
“When it comes to agriculture, I’ll ask them, ‘how many of you are wearing clothes, how many have a house with a roof over your head?’ All this ties in to agriculture. Agriculture is the leading employer in this country. They might fall into a field that falls under the agriculture wing.”
As the lamb project progresses, there will be leaders selected from each class who will compete against one another for cash prizes relating to a grand champion and a reserve grand champion. Sponsors donate the money for the prizes.
Agriclass program goals are to introduce students to various disciplines in the agricultural industry and provide some insight into related careers.
