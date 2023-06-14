Fire Chief Sam Thornton reported to the mayor and board of aldermen that on Wednesday afternoon, May 31st, there was a fire in a two-story house in Portland. “It’s never good when something like this happens,” said Thornton, “but I will brag on our crew. They’ve been training hard and were able to save two people who were trapped on the second floor by bringing them down a ladder.” He continued, “It’s always a good day when the police officers turn around and say, ‘That’s impressive.’ ”
Thornton stated that the individual firefighters involved in the rescue will be recognized at the next meeting.
