The Portland Fire Department wanted to remind the public that food frucks are mobile restaurants, and must be equipped with fire suppression equipment, which must pass fire inspection before they can begin their operation, Portland Fire Department’s Assistant Chief and Fire Marshall Shaun Tyson said April 28 in cautioning fire dangers with such vehicles.
“I posted a photo of a food truck fire that occurred in my hometown, where the St. Lucie County Fire District was called to the scene of a mobile food truck fire,” Portland Fire Department’s Assistant Chief and Fire Marshall, explaining it was done to warn citizens that even after inspections, fires can still occur.
“If you are a mobile food vendor, it would be a good idea to check out the food truck safety sheet by visiting https://cityofportlandtn.gov/fire/fire-marshals-office/ to ensure you are practicing good fire safety and avoid an accident like the one in the photo,” Tyson said.
“It’s important to act quickly if a vehicle catches fire,” he said. “If your vehicle catches fire, first pull over as quickly as you can when it is safe. Once you have stopped, turn off the engine. Get everyone out of the vehicle. Never return to a burning vehicle. If you think there is a fire under the hood or trunk, do not open it. This could cause the fire to grow. Move everyone at least 100 feet from the burning vehicle and well away from traffic. Last, call 911.”
