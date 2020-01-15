An early morning fire last Wednesday destroyed Today’s Tool & Machine Shop, located at 1346 Academy Road in Portland.
Business owner John Day Jr., who lives next door to his business, said he was awakened around 3 a.m. and saw the front of the shop on fire. Day said he began moving a tractor and some other equipment out of the way in order to save what he could, but was pulled away by police for his safety.
The shop appeared to be a total loss, and Day said that the facility, which had an estimated $4 million value including equipment, was not insured.
“The Lord blessed me with all of this, and I know He will bless me again,” Day said of the lost equipment and facility.
The Portland Fire Department came on the scene to extinguish the blaze, and worked for several hours getting the fire under control and beginning its investigation. A portion of Academy Road in front of the building was closed to through traffic for a good period of time Wednesday morning.
“The initial caller was a Sumner County Sheriff’s deputy who was driving by and saw flames in the front of the building and called it in,” Portland fire chief Al West said. “When my guys at the South Hall headed out to respond to the call, they could see the flames. The building was fully engulfed.”
According to West, Day stated that he turns off the electricity to the shop when it is not in use, but that the front office area still has electricity. The circuit breaker on the utility pole had been tripped.
“We really don’t have a determination of the cause at this time,” West told The Leader. “But the structure and the contents of the building are a total loss.”
As for the contents of the building, “I know he’s been collecting stuff for a long, long time out there.
“There was a lot of machine shop equipment, lathes, lifts, hoists, milling machines and stuff. There was also a tractor trailer truck behind the building that was damaged. Also, there were oxygen and acetylene tanks and propane thanks that were quite a danger,” West said. “That caused lots of pops and explosions.”
West indicated that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
