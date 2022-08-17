Portland’s first ever community pep rally was on Aug. 11.
The evening began with Panther fans lining up to cheer on PHS football players, cheerleaders, Panther Nation and band. This year’s cheerleading squad led cheers and performed a dance for the crowd as the PHS Panther band played.
Afterward, Coach Wes Inman introduced the starting lineup for the first game of the season, as well as recognizing the senior players on the team. Several from the crowd were chosen to participate in games and chants, boosting the spirit of all in attendance.
“I hope we can get more community involvement,” said PHS Student Body President Michael Carter. “PHS has had a lot of success in sports over the past 10 years, and a lot of our community members do not even realize that.”
Carter said the event is an effort to boost the Panther spirit in current students as well as the community.
High-end Peppy is on the way
After 10 months of work, Harbin Hollow, along with other community sponsors were able to present a $4,600 symbolic check to the Panthers for a new Peppy the Panther mascot, as the current has been in use for multiple decades.
Michelle Harbin, who spearhead the fundraiser, said the new costume has been ordered and hopefully will be ready sometime in September.
The unique purchase will be from Mascot Makers, a United Kingdom company. Peppy will be on par with mascots of major universities, businesses and professional teams.
“This is like a collegiate mascot,” Harbin said. “It’s one of the nicest ones you can get,” but it will last a long time and is good publicity for the school and the community, she said after the fundraising was nearly complete in early July.
The fundraising has been a communitywide endeavor. Corporate sponsors include Big Pappa Corn, Harbin Hollow, Brian and Kim Woodall of Exit Realty, Good Lather Soaps, the City of Portland, Graphic Obsessions, State Rep. William Lamberth, Parker Trucking, Bojangles, Shelly Gregory of Exit Realty. These sponsors will have their names on the back of T-shirts that will be printed with the mascot on the front for various sporting events throughout the year, Harbin said.
Nightcap
The pep rally was followed by this month’s Music on Main concert event, with a performance by Dalton Elliott.
The event also included multiple sponsors such as Brucey’s BBQ and Joyful Smiles Face Painting.
