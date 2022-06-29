Hands of Hope nonprofit organization works diligently to accommodate the growing need for support throughout the community. They are currently supplying over 65 kids with two meals daily due to summer break, as well as operating their store-front style home base, where community members may go and “shop” for what they need.
In conjunction with some of their partners, they have set up food donation boxes around town.
“The donation boxes have absolutely helped,” says Karen Cole, President and director of HOH, “We are getting products for the shelves and monetary donations to help buy milk, eggs, and bread every week.” She goes on to list all 20 of their Pantry Partners, including the City of Portland, Portland Chamber of Commerce, Graphic Obsessions, and many more.
“It is a constant struggle every week to get our shelves stocked. Canned meats, peanut butter, canned pasta meals, beef stew, dry beans, granola bars, canned fruits, and hygiene items are always needed,” says Cole.
“And we can always use more volunteers,” She states, “Every other Monday we get a truck from Second Harvest that has to be unloaded. Strong help is a must.” Volunteers can help stock shelves, pack groceries, take out groceries, help clean, and help with customers.
Donations of any kind are accepted, even through Venmo or PayPal, mailed checks, or cash drop off.
