Portland High School football fans and visitors from other schools are enjoying the new Panther Den, which serves grilled food and a menu that has those in attendance impressed.
“We’ve heard comments from people who say we have the best concessions stand they’ve ever seen,” said Donna Sadler of the PHS Quarterback Club. “It’s been going really well.”
The revamped concession stand is named in honor of the businessman who ran the actual restaurant named the Panthers Den, which is now closed.
A ribbon-cutting for the concession stand was Aug. 4.
The original Panther Den was run by Jabo and the late-Jane Clemmons. Jabo Clemmons and some family members were on hand Aug. 4 for the ribbon cutting of the new Panther Den at the football stadium.
At the original Panther Den in Portland across the street from the high school, players and family met on Fridays before the game for a meal and radio station interviews.
It was the place to be on Friday nights.
“We fed the football boys every Friday night of the home games,” said Penny Clemmons Gregory, a daughter of Jabo and Jane. “They came over there to eat and the radio station would be there and interview some of the players and coaches. There for a while they came over on Saturday morning and talked to some of the boys.”
It was just the place to be at that particular time.
“My parents were really big into football, it was just the place to be,” she said.
From roughly 1980-85, it was the staple of Panthers sports, but then “my mom’s health got bad, so they ended up having to close it.”
Gregory said she and her family are appreciative of the honor by the Portland High School Quarterback Club of her parents.
Jabo, who along with Jane had a restaurant business before opening the Panther Den, were big supporters of local football.
Jabo was a roofer and Jane mostly did factory work, and then they got into the restaurant business.
When the building where the Panther Den was became available, the Panther burger, a large double burger, was born, along with “good pizza, awesome pizza,” Gregory said.
The new Panther Den at the stadium has all-new equipment and an alluring menu.
Gregory worked at the original Panther Den “the whole time. It was cool, Friday’s were crazy though.”
Friday nights at the stadium now carry on a bit of that tradition.
