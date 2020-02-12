The annual Fellowship of Christian Athletes fundraiser banquet will be held March 24 at First Baptist Church in Portland with former Tennessee Titans assistant coach Alan Lowry scheduled as the featured speaker.
Lowry is best known for serving as the Titans special teams coach and designing the kickoff return play “Home Run Throwback” that the Titans turned into the Music City Miracle in the 1999 AFC Playoffs against the Buffalo Bills.
That play, a throwback lateral across the field from Frank Wycheck to Kevin Dyson resulted in a 75-yard touchdown return that propelled the Titans to a 22-16 victory in the team’s first playoff game in Tennessee and helped spark the Titans to the only Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.
Lowry, who now serves as a volunteer assistant coach at Ravenwood High School in Williamson County, remained on the Titans staff until 2013. He will be on hand at the FCA Banquet in Portland to not only share his football experiences, but also his Christian testimony.
Lowry talks about how God has guided the events throughout his life and how things have worked through many trials and obstacles.
“I’ve got a testimony that I call it the good, the bad and the real good. That’s kind of the way it’s been,” Lowry said. “Where I had been going with that, there’s been a whole lot more in the last few years that’s happened with me. It’s all about endurance, perseverance and staying with it. I kind of go through all the things that have happened in my life. My anchor verse is Romans 8:28, which says, ‘We know all things work work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose. I use that verse as may basis for all the things I talk about, because everything that was meant to be bad has turned out to be good.”
The Fellowship of Christian Athletes is an organization that strives to use athletics and coaches as a means to spread Christianity to young students in high schools and middle schools across the country.
Locally, there are campus “huddles” at Portland High School, Portland East Middle School and Portland West Middle School.
“There are campus huddles on all three campuses in Portland, as well as five team huddles and a coaches huddles that takes place every month,” said Chad Harrison area representative for the Northern Middle Tennessee Chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. “The primary goal of the huddle is to share the gospel and call believers a life of discipleship and to connect those beleivers to local churches if they don’t have a church home already.”
Harrison and his staff service the “ridge” area of Sumner County, holding meetings at high schools and middle schools in Portland and Westmoreland, as well as serving Trousdale County schools, Macon County and Red Boiling Springs.
“These banquets are what we use as our primary fundraisers to be able to send young people to our FCA camp each summer and to fund the salaries of our staff,” Harrison said.
The banquet featuring Lowry will start with a meet and greet for those who have purchased sponsorship packages at 5:15 p.m. on March 24 with the banquet beginning at 6 p.m.
