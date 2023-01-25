A federal grand jury in Bowling Green returned an indictment on January 11 charging a Franklin pharmacist and his spouse with conspiracy to commit theft of medical products and conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances.
A press release issued by the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Kentucky says according to the indictment, pharmacist Joseph Patrick Huff, 44, and Jennifer Huff, 44, of Bowling Green, were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit theft of medical products and one count of conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances.
The indictment charges the Huffs with conspiring to take, carry away, and conceal and knowingly possess, transport and traffic a pre-retail medical product, namely oxycodone and hydrocodone, with a value over $5,000, and conspiring to sell and trade the oxycodone and hydrocodone for marijuana, methamphetamine and cocaine.
Joseph and Jennifer Huff made their initial court appearance last week before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky.
If convicted, Joseph Huff faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, and Jennifer Huff faces a maximum sentence of 35 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. There is no parole in the federal system.
Franklin Pharmacy on North Main Street was served with a federal warrant by the Warren County-Bowling Green Drug Task Force on Jan. 18.
Multiple agencies, including the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force headquartered in Franklin, were on scene while the warrant was being served.
The case is being investigated by the Bowling Green/Warren County Drug Task Force, the Kentucky State Police, and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services Office of Inspector General.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Joe Ansari is prosecuting the case.
U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky, Bowling Green/Warren County Drug Task Force Director Tommy Loving, Kentucky State Police Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. and Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower made the announcement about the case.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not proof of guilt.
