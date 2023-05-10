A Franklin, Ky. Police Officer was arrested Wednesday, May 03, 2023, in Logan County and charged with four counts of Cruelty to Animals Second Degree.
The Logan County Sheriff’s Department responded to a complaint of dogs being left in a house at 920 Mimosa Lane, Russellville in Brookhaven subdivision. The house was in the process of being repossessed and possibly vacated.
Upon arrival, deputy Ashley Grayson could see in plain view through a window there were three dogs that appeared to be very malnourished. After further investigation, a fourth dog was discovered through a back door window locked in a crate living in the same conditions.
The flooring in the house was completely covered in animal feces and garbage throughout. There also was a strong odor of dog feces and ammonia coming from the windows and doors.
Deputy Grayson was able to get two of the dogs to come to the door and outside on their own and were turned over to animal control.
A search warrant was executed on the residence to gain entry to recover the remaining two dogs safely. All four dogs were transported to the Logan County Animal Clinic to be treated.
During the investigation, it was determined that Ryan Brown, 33, of Russellville, came to the residence and had lived there for several years.
Based on the living conditions and the malnourished conditions of the dogs, a warrant was issued for Brown’s arrest.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Franklin Police Department issued a statement concerning officer Brown’s employment with the agency. It’s is as follows:
On Wednesday, May 3, 2023, the Franklin Police Department was notified by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office about a criminal case involving Franklin Police Officer Ryan Brown, who resides in Logan County. Ryan Brown was arrested and served with a warrant on May 3, 2023, in Logan County. Brown has been charged with four counts of animal cruelty, 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor.
After consultation with city officials, Brown will be immediately suspended when he reports in on his next regularly scheduled workday, Friday, May 5, 2023. Brown will remain suspended without pay during the administrative investigation into this matter and pending the outcome of the criminal charges against him. Brown has been employed with the Franklin Police Department for 6 months, previously serving with the Russellville Police Department
The Franklin Police Department strongly believes in and advocates for the proper and humane treatment of all animals. Franklin Police Department answers animal complaints regularly and works with the Simpson County Animal Shelter and Animal Control.
This department will continue to cooperate fully with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office on this matter and as stated above, the Franklin Police Department will conduct a separate internal investigation into this matter as well.
Due to both the pending criminal cases and the internal administrative process, this will be the only statement issued on this matter at this time.
