For many years, a group of retired Portland coaches and administrators, plus a few others in large group of friends and acquaintances have held a pool to select college football bowl games.
The winner, of course, gets bragging rights, as the contest dates back decades and involves a veritable who’s who of Portland coaches from yesteryear.
But for the past 10 years, the bowl group picking process has taken on a little different meaning, honoring former Portland High athlete and coach Tommy Sheucraft by donating money toward a scholarship in his name. Sheucraft had been a part of the bowl picks for many years before his death in 2007.
“A lot of us taught together or coached together, so we were having fun (with the bowl picks),” said long-time Portland coach Don Curry. “About 10 years ago, Tommy’s fund was started by family members after his death. He died in 2007. Around 2009 or 2010, we decided had an idea that we had contributed to Tommy’s fund with our bowl picks.”
Those involved with the bowl picks who contribute to the fund include Curry, Dale Wix, Dale Sprouse, Bobby Little, Mark Curry, Jon Collins, Glen Gregory, Carl Fussell, Buddy Frye, Matt Curry, Jim Butler, Danny Keen, Chris Ladd, Scotty Cline and Norris Clark.
Those who make the bowl picks contribute different amounts, but each year enough money is collected that it nearly covers the entire amount of the scholarship. The scholarship money goes to a student at Portland High School who is planning to major in education.
“The scholarship is $500. It started out that it was going to be someone that was going into coaching. But they decided to change that to somebody that is going into education,” Curry said. “Last year, I think the valedictorian got it. We don’t have anything to do with who gets it. We just contribute to it. And I’m sure that there are others who contribute to it as well. But as a group, we contribute every year. We contribute different amounts, but everybody contributes something.
There are others who contribute and family members and others who contribute on their own. But with our money, we collect it and give it to the lady who is over it, and she puts it in the fund.”
Curry and the other coaches dedicate the bowl picks and the money to Sheucraft’s memory, since he played for some of them and coaches with many of them as well.
“He had a brain tumor and eventually got to where he didn’t have much use of his leg, but he would always be out there as much as he could possibly be,” Curry said. “He was a very bright guy, even when physically he couldn’t do as much as he used to. He had several different layers of relationships to us, and there are enough of us that contribute to this that that we’re almost able to sustain the scholarship. He was a good person and a good coach. This is our way to honor him.”
