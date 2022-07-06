In October, Portland businesswoman Michelle Harbin volunteered to help raise funds for a new, top-of-the-line “Peppy,” the mascot costume for Portland High School.
Harbin said only $100 remains to reach the goal of $4,300 for the top-end Peppy costume.
The unique purchase will be from Mascot Makers, a United Kingdom company. Peppy will be on par with mascots of major universities, businesses and professional teams.
“This is like a collegiate mascot,” Harbin said. “It’s one of the nicest ones you can get,” but it will last a long time and is good publicity for the school and the community, she said.
PHS cheerleading coach Kira Harlow said the mascot will be an asset beyond sporting events. It can be used as promotions in different ways at various events in the city.
“We are really working to try to improve pep rallies, community appearances,” Harlow said.
Harlow said the turnaround from ordering to receiving the new Peppy is four weeks. The PHS Community Pep Rally for fall sports is set for Thursday, Aug. 11.
The mascot will be worth the wait and the money, Harlow said.
“The others are just made so cheap. The hands and feet fall apart first,” she said.
The fundraising has been a communitywide endeavor. Corporate sponsors include Big Pappa Corn, Harbin Hollow, Brian and Kim Woodall of Exit Realty, Good Lather Soaps, the City of Portland, Graphic Obsessions, State Rep. William Lamberth, Parker Trucking, Bojangles, Shelly Gregory of Exit Realty. These sponsors will have their names on the back of T-shirts that will be printed with the mascot on the front for various sporting events throughout the year, Harbin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.