On Dec. 13, Portland’s Planning Commission met for its scheduled monthly meeting. The only new business was a request by property owner Ann Gambrell to rezone her property at 601 South Russell Street. She appeared in person to ask for a recommendation from the commission to rezone the property from its current designation of OPS (Office Professional Services) to R-15 (Residential).

City Planner Nate Reisler covered the R-15 zoning requirements, which provides for low-density residential development characterized by an open appearance, generally consisting of one or two-family dwellings and accompanying structures, with a minimum lot requirement of 15,000 square feet. Gambrell’s lot is 20,473 square feet.

