On Dec. 13, Portland’s Planning Commission met for its scheduled monthly meeting. The only new business was a request by property owner Ann Gambrell to rezone her property at 601 South Russell Street. She appeared in person to ask for a recommendation from the commission to rezone the property from its current designation of OPS (Office Professional Services) to R-15 (Residential).
City Planner Nate Reisler covered the R-15 zoning requirements, which provides for low-density residential development characterized by an open appearance, generally consisting of one or two-family dwellings and accompanying structures, with a minimum lot requirement of 15,000 square feet. Gambrell’s lot is 20,473 square feet.
It was quickly established that the property is surrounded by both residential and commercial districts. Gambrell explained that she originally hoped to receive an RN-1 zoning designation on the property. The RN-1 zoning designation allows for multi-family construction such as apartment buildings.
The lot next to it, which Gambrell also owns, is already zoned as RN-1. “I wanted to combine the two lots and build an apartment complex. I know there’s a need for rental property in Portland, and also, of course, because the property is vacant, and I should do something with it.”
She concluded by saying that the city council had denied the petition for the RN-1 zoning designation and that the R-15 request was a compromise. “The city council denied my request for an RN-1 because of a concern about traffic on Russell Street. I decided to compromise, and just build a duplex on the single site, if I can get the R-15 zoning.”
Heisler corrected the record, saying that the council had deferred the decision, not denied it and that Gambrell could, if she wished, reappear before the city council. “However,” he cautioned, “you need to be aware that you will not be able to come before the planning commission again for a year if they do deny the petition.”
The commission further discussed the fact that the city council had deferred the decision because they wanted more information about access to the two streets at either end of the two adjacent properties (Russell Street and Highway 52). The information was unavailable because TDOT (Tennessee Department of Transportation) is the deciding board for traffic access for Highway 52, not the City of Portland.
Gambrell said that she still would prefer to obtain an RN-1 status, which would allow her to join the two properties and build an apartment complex. Commissioner Crowder and Heisler did the calculations within the zoning specifications and determined that if she had the RN-1 zoning, she would be able to build an 18-unit complex.
Crowder suggested that Gambrell might want to consider going to the city council again and recommended that she obtain a professional engineering service to create drawings of the building plan, including street access and parking, to give the council a more accurate idea of her vision.
Gambrell said she appreciated the planning commission’s input, and the meeting was adjourned.
