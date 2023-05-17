For Gateview Elementary School’s young rocket scientists, May 5th brought good news ... the weather held.
On Thursday, one day earlier, the forecast was gloomy. But Friday dawned bright and clear. Rain was in the forecast but not until the afternoon.
So, at 9:30 a.m., third-grade math teacher Jessica Betcher led a convoy of her students outside to launch rockets — 70 of them.
The rocket launch was the culmination of a project begun months earlier. In November, Betcher won a Portland Education Foundation grant that enabled her to fund a project that would have her students building and launching rockets.
But there was a contingency: the third graders in Betcher’s math class had to learn the multiplication tables. If they did, they were rewarded by being given the parts to build a rocket, and the promise to ultimately launch it.
Betcher said the project was enormously satisfying on many levels. “It was highly motivating. The kids wanted those rockets, so they worked on their multiplication tables, which is a fundamental skill they must have for fourth, fifth, and all the grades to come. So not only did they master that important skill, but they got to build a rocket and launch it. They feel proud of themselves because they know they earned it.”
Each student built one of three types of rockets, according to Betcher. “Some made balloon rockets, which are gas-fueled. Others built a rocket powered by liquid fuel that changed to a gas. So, with that one, they also got to experience a chemical reaction. And the third type of rocket that we got from ITSY was solid.”
ITSY stands for “Integrated Technology for Students and Youth” and is part of NASA’s Student Launch initiative, which provides students the opportunity to design, build, and launch their own rockets.
On the launch day, the rockets soared just as planned, between 100 and 150 feet into the air. “It’s high enough that you lose sight of it,” Betcher said. “Then you hear this pop because they burst, and after that, you see the bright orange parachute coming down.” Every single student got to push the launch button for his or her rocket, and then catch the parachute with the rocket attached.
Betcher emphasized that all the children had the opportunity to launch a rocket and that accommodations were made for any child with an Individualized Educational Plan (IEP).
She described the day as “super exciting, super fun, and super motivating. And it doesn’t get old — launch after launch after launch,” recalled Betcher. “You would think you would get tired of launching 70 rockets but it’s incredibly exciting every single time one goes up.”
Betcher said there was only one fly in the ointment. “It was such a great experience that I just have to do it again next year,” she said. “So that means I have to find the funding again!”
Portland area residents who value education might want to pitch in to support what’s being taught in Jessica Betcher’s third-grade math classes. After all, it’s rocket science.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.