Generation church partnered with two Portland organizations to provide free back-to-school haircuts as part of the church’s “Love Your Neighbor Week,” which began on Sunday, July 9th and ended on Saturday, July 15th.

On Wednesday, cosmetology students from Portland’s Tennessee College of Applied Technology and Portland High School manned barber chairs placed in the church lobby, operating in two shifts from 9:30 a.m. through 6:30 p.m. PHS cosmetology teacher Connie Mohyer headed up the high school group, and the TCAT students were led by instructor Christina Heard.

