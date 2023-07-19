Generation church partnered with two Portland organizations to provide free back-to-school haircuts as part of the church’s “Love Your Neighbor Week,” which began on Sunday, July 9th and ended on Saturday, July 15th.
On Wednesday, cosmetology students from Portland’s Tennessee College of Applied Technology and Portland High School manned barber chairs placed in the church lobby, operating in two shifts from 9:30 a.m. through 6:30 p.m. PHS cosmetology teacher Connie Mohyer headed up the high school group, and the TCAT students were led by instructor Christina Heard.
Church member Janet Eaton, project manager for the hair-cut event, said the day had been a resounding success. “We had 19 appointments for the morning shift and 17 for the second shift,” she said. “We’re thrilled because this is the first year we’ve offered the back-to-school haircuts.”
The undertaking also received help from experts. “We have a barber — Jamie Hogue — giving us tips on barbering,” said Mohyer, “and we’re giving him hair-cutting pointers.” Generation church member Terri Coggins, a professional hairstylist, also volunteered her expertise.
Love Your Neighbor Week has been a signature event of Generation church for several years, with members scattering throughout the community to provide help in many forms.
For instance, on Sunday, July 9th, care baskets were given to the members of the Portland Fire Department and Police Department.
On Tuesday, church members joined efforts with Hands of Hope to pass out food and stock shelves. Also on Tuesday, church members served breakfast and had a prayer walk at the Portland West Middle School’s new teacher orientation.
Teens and adults from the church helped the Portland Chamber of Commerce move files from one building to another, as well as doing landscaping at the future Chamber location at 107 Broadway.
A Wednesday night revival was held at Signature Healthcare and on Thursday an all-day prayer tent was set up in front of Cash Saver Grocery Store.
In a two-day project, the outdoor classroom at Watt Hardison Elementary School was upgraded, and on Friday members of all ages held a cook-out and fellowship at the Portland Veterans Home.
The week culminated on Saturday with multiple street clean-ups, helping out Hands of Hope once again with food distribution, and providing food and fellowship to the long-term residents of the Budget Inn by the interstate.
According to Jessica Petty, wife of Senior Pastor Brandon Petty, the church sees around 900 to 1,000 attendees per weekend. “We have three experiences,” she said, “at 8:15, 10, and 11:45 a.m.”
Petty said the purpose of Love Your Neighbor Week is to integrate the church and the community. “We are trying to help people ... true, but also get to know the individuals in our community,” Petty said. “There’s nothing wrong with giving money to help folks, but this project — Love Your Neighbor Week — creates many ways for our church folks to get involved with the people around us. The name really says it all -it’s Love Your Neighbor Week.”
And this year, for the first time, a lot of those neighbors are more prepared for school with brand-new haircuts, for free.
