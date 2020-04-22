Acting upon Gov. Bill Lee’s recommendation last Wednesday, Sumner County Schools will be closed for the remainder of the current semester that was scheduled to end May 22 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
As a part of that, graduation ceremonies in the county have been pushed back five weeks, and Portland High School’s ceremony is now tentatively scheduled to take place on June 27 at 10 a.m. at Long Hollow Baptist Church. Graduation had originally been set for May 16.
PHS principal David Woods said that even with a graduation ceremony now tentatively set for late June that he still feels bad for the Class of 2020, losing so many of the events that make the senior year of high school special.
“We are all just really heartbroken and disappointed for them, and everybody quite frankly, but especially the senior class. That senior year is such an important year, and I think people might even take it for granted until a situation like this arises,” Woods said.
Woods outlined a number of events that take place during the seniors’ final weeks at Portland High School and how this year’s class will not get to experience those due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Some kids, the spring semester is so important to them. We are still hoping for the graduation like we said on June 27, but there are a lot of things that go into that last week, especially in Portland where you’ve got the senior walk where you go through the school (in caps and gowns) and all the kids are in the hallway celebrating them. That’s obviously not going to happen,” Woods said. “We started a couple of years ago doing a senior walk in all the area elementary schools. We’d load up the buses and head out there on a Thursday and it was awesome. The little kids loved it, but we’re not going to be able to do that.”
Also lost are the annual senior breakfast and the teacher talent show that is performed for the senior class each year.
“I always put on a senior breakfast for them. They can come out and eat a nice breakfast. One of the things that the faculty does, and the seniors really like is we put on a faculty talent show where the teachers come up the crazy kids and we make fun of ourselves, and they just love it,” Woods said. “The thing about it is only seniors are allowed. This year’s senior class wasn’t allowed to be in there last year when they were juniors. It’s a thing just for seniors, and they’re not going to get to do. There are just so many things they’re not going to get to do, and I feel so bad for them, but it’s just out of our control. I think that’s the biggest thing in this pandemic of what’s going to happen next. We all like to have some sense of control in our daily routine in life, and we just don’t have that right now.”
Also lost as part of the cancellation is the prom, which had been scheduled originally in April, but then was moved tentatively to May 9 before being done away with like all the other activities.
With graduation set so late because of the coronavirus outbreak, there are some seniors who won’t even get to participate in the graduation ceremony. One student — and perhaps more — are headed to serve in one of the branches of the United States Military and reports to basic training on June 8, meaning he will miss his cap and gown ritual.
“I know we (have some entering the military). I don’t know them by name, but we always have a few, somewhere between two to five. In fact, I had a teacher reach out to me once the graduation date came out, she said, ‘Are they going to be able to get their diplomas before that date?’ I don’t know what’s been discussed at the board level yet. I’m sure they’ll discuss that. She’s got a student that goes to basic training on June 8 and so he’s obviously not going to be able to be at the ceremony. That’s just part of it,” Woods explained. “There are going to be people who will not be able to be at the ceremony at that time for various reasons — the military being one of them. There’s a lot going on and people have other plans made. But we can only do what we can do, and like (schools superintendent) Dr. (Del) Phillips said, right now that’s the best alternative.”
For those family members or even students who cannot attend the scheduled ceremony in June, all graduations from all of Sumner County’s public high schools will be shown on live-stream. Some family members, especially those who are elderly or health compromised, may not want to attend because of concerns that remain about the Covid-19 outbreak.
Because the semester was shut down nine weeks early, graduation requirements in Tennessee have been altered for the Class of 2020. Students now need only 20 credits to graduate rather than the normal 26. The ACT test requirement has also been waived for both the Class of 2020 and the Class of 2021.
“The credits are dropped to 20 for this class. Seniors have to have four math credits, four English, three science and two social studies credits and seven electives,” Woods said.
Woods indicated that he asked at a meeting regarding the schools issue what would happen if the June 27 date proves unsatisfactory as well and indicated that he was told that thus far no backup date in July has yet been scheduled by Sumner County Schools.
“I even asked in our meeting had we gone ahead, had we gone ahead and scheduled a July graduation date, in case the June graduation date doesn’t work out. We have not done that as of yet,” he said.
