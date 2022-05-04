WASHINGTON — Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty’s 21st Century FREE Speech Act was introduced Thursday in the U.S. House of Representatives by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.
The legislation would put the American people — rather than Big Tech corporations — in charge of what they say or hear in today’s public square.
“It’s long-past time that Congress abolish Section 230, rein in dominant Big Tech companies and put the American people back in charge of what they say and hear in the modern public square,” Hagerty said. “Freedom of speech and the exchange of ideas are to be celebrated. Telephone companies do not shut off your phone line based on what political views you express during calls, and that same commonsense logic should apply to Big Tech. I’m pleased that Rep. Greene is introducing the 21st Century FREE Speech Act in the House of Representatives, and I look forward to working with her to stop this un-American censorship.”
“For too long, Big Tech oligarchs in Silicon Valley have silenced patriotic Americans for simply speaking the truth,” Green said. “The unholy union of the Silicon Valley Cartel and Communist Democrats must finally be broken. Our country needs more freedom of speech and more information not less of it. Big Tech’s tyrannical control over the public square must be stopped and the right to speak must be restored. The people of Northwest Georgia elected me to be their voice. When I got kicked off Twitter, they kicked me off not because they hate me, but because they hate the people of Northwest Georgia and every American who shares our values. It is time to put the American people back in charge of free speech. The 21st Century FREE Speech Act accomplishes just this, and I am proud to partner with Senator Hagerty to pass this bill in both chambers of Congress.”
Last year, Hagerty introduced the 21st Century FREE Speech Act in the Senate, which would abolish Section 230’s license to censor, treat the largest Big Tech platforms like a common carrier that must provide reasonable, nondiscriminatory access to all consumers to prevent political, religious, or other censorship, and require Big Tech platforms to disclose their content management and moderation practices to users, so that consumers can better understand and assess the information they receive.
