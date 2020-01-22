A Portland man was charged with domestic assault after he and his wife got into an argument over the way she cut her teenage son’s hair.
Jonathan Arthur, 34, of 302 Staggs Drive, Portland, was arrested on Jan. 9 after the victim alleged that he started an argument over the way the child’s hair had been cut.
According to the police report, Arthur and the victim had both been drinking, and Arthur was alleged to have “slung” the woman around the room.
The victim told police that she attempted to fight back in the matter. The victim had swelling in her face and right hand.
When police tried to speak to Arthur, they knocked on the door for approximately 15 minutes with no answer. Officers finally reached Arthur by phone and he agreed to come out to speak with them.
Arthur confirmed that the couple had been drinking and he stated that they were arguing over finances, not the child’s haircut. Arthur also stated that the woman had struck him in the face and started the physical altercation between them.
Officers could not find any evidence of an assault on Arthur’s face, but did notice scratches on his arms.
Arthur was charged with domestic assault in the matter and was transported to the Sumner County Jail where his bond was set at $2,000 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 22 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.