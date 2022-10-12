There is no lack of Halloween fun opportunities in Portland. From farms that can be explored during the entire fall season to one-day events, Portland is ready to provide special — and sometimes spooky — fall fun.

Starting with one of Portland’s treasured sites, the Bottom View Farm is already hosting its Fall Festival. It began Sept. 23 and extends through Oct. 31. A journey to 185 Wilkerson Lane will more than fulfill expectations. There is an abundance of activities for all ages, including the world’s largest rolled hay maze, pony rides (weekends only), hay rides, a gold mine, jumping pillows and live animals. And just to underscore the season, visitors will see literally hundreds of pumpkins on the vine in one of Tennessee’s largest pumpkin patches.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.