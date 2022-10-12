There is no lack of Halloween fun opportunities in Portland. From farms that can be explored during the entire fall season to one-day events, Portland is ready to provide special — and sometimes spooky — fall fun.
Starting with one of Portland’s treasured sites, the Bottom View Farm is already hosting its Fall Festival. It began Sept. 23 and extends through Oct. 31. A journey to 185 Wilkerson Lane will more than fulfill expectations. There is an abundance of activities for all ages, including the world’s largest rolled hay maze, pony rides (weekends only), hay rides, a gold mine, jumping pillows and live animals. And just to underscore the season, visitors will see literally hundreds of pumpkins on the vine in one of Tennessee’s largest pumpkin patches.
Because Bottom View Farm is a working farm, owner Ralph Cook points out that it is an excellent field trip destination for schools. “It’s both fun and educational,” he said. “You can take the train to grandma’s house, and while you’re there you’ll see how meat has been preserved for hundreds of years.”
Cook is really excited about this year’s new feature: the Apple Cider Market. “On Oct. 11 through 13, we’re having more than 40 vendors show up with their apple cider — for taste and for sale,” Cook said. “We’ll have every kind of apple cider flavor you can imagine.”
Harbin Hollow Local Market also has a full calendar for the month of October. “We’re offering fresh seafood from Dauphin, Ala.,” said owner Michelle Harbin. “It will be available in our parking lot on Thursday afternoon Oct. 13 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. And then, the next Thursday, Blood Assurance will also be using our parking lot for a blood drive.
“We’re excited about finding new ways to both present products and also partner with other great organizations like the Blood Assurance team.”
The blood drive will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Harbin Hollow Local Market, 809 North Broadway in Portland. Visit http://www.donor.bloodassurance.org for more information.
Oct. 22 is chock-full of Halloween fun, starting with the Character Pancake Breakfast, held in the gym of the First Baptist Church from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sponsored by the Portland High School Future Farmers of America and Theater Department, pancakes will be served by everyone’s favorite princesses, pirates and cartoon characters. Admission is $8 for adults and $6 for children under 6. To buy tickets, contact Brad Kirkham at Portland High School at 615-325-9201.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 22, the Portland Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Fall Festival on East Market and Main Street.
“We’ll have live music, vendors, local farmers, a pumpkin patch along with a paint-the-pumpkin activity, a magic show, costume contest, classic car preview and a hayride,” said Kristen Daughtry, chamber event coordinator. “It should be a really great, fun day.”
For those who have still more appetite for Halloween fun Oct. 22, Generation Church will have its Trunk or Treat from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The church is at 960 TN-52 in Portland.
Last but not least, the City Parks and Recreation Department will have this year’s Trick or Treat in the Park at the Richland Park Soccer Complex, 321 Portland Boulevard, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31. Trick-or-treaters are invited to the park to receive candy aplenty from vendors. The event is free.
All those interested in being a vendor at this fun and well-attended event should fill out an application through the city of Portland at cityofportlandtn.gov.
