Halloween haunts for family fun

Children and families looking for a safe trick-or-treating experience this Halloween season will have plenty of options.
From a festival and a walk through the park to a variety of church events, here are some of the places to go in Portland for free candy and costumed fun:
TriStar Portland Fall Festival (1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 105 Redbud Drive)
The Emergency Room at TriStar Portland's annual Fall Festival is one of Portland's newer Halloween events, and offers a variety of activities in addition to trick-or-treating.
"This will be our third year," TriStar Hendersonville and Portland's Marketing and Communications Specialist Rachel Lassiter said. "It gives the community the chance to come visit the Portland campus, see what we have to offer and meet the first responders that work with us every day."
One of the festival's largest draws for children is the number of "touch-a-truck" opportunities available.
"Emergency Medical Services will be there with an ambulance and the firemen will have their truck out there," Lassiter said. "There will also be a demonstration with the rescue hounds who help in searches when there's a missing child."
Featured partners at the event include the Portland Chamber of Commerce, AirEvac Lifeteam-AE19, Sumner County EMS, Sumner County Sheriff's Office, Highland Volunteer Fire Department, the Portland Fire Department and the Portland Police Department.
Other activities include food, face painting, inflatables and a photo booth, along with a children's costume contest at 2 p.m.
"Portland is a special community dear to the TriStar network, and to have so many people come join us for a celebration of fall is incredible," Lassiter said. "We've built on it every year, and we're excited about it."
Portland First Baptist Church Trail of Treats (5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 106 N. Broadway)
Portland First Baptist Church is putting a new spin on its trunk or treat event by bringing it into the gymnasium, where attendees will traverse a winding trail to reach each booth.
"We'll have lots of treats and treasures for the kids, and whoever signs up can do what they want with their booth as far as games or other activities," church assistant Kim Rice said. "It's open for anyone in the community to come and decorate an 8x8 space."
Community members can set up a booth free of charge, and no sales booths will be in place during the event. Those interested in signing up may call Portland First Baptist Church at 615-325-2386 by Monday, Oct. 28.
"We're open to everyone, whether or not you go to church here," Rice said. "We want the community to be able to come together and have that experience, dress up in costumes and have a good time with their families."
Trick or Treat at Richland Park (5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 303 Portland Blvd.)
Richland Park will see a variety of local businesses and organizations set up shop by the soccer facility on Halloween night to hand out pre-wrapped candy, in one of the city's longstanding traditions.
"We usually have about 3,000 kids, and we'd like to see more involvement from vendors," Assistant Parks Director Tammy Groves said. "It's one of the safest environments for kids, because there are no cars, it's a huge parking lot and some of the local churches have trunk-or-treats within walking distance."
Those in attendance will also be competing to see who has the best costumes, and the winning vendor receives a free four-hour shelter rental. A DJ will provide live music to go with the event.
"We started (approximately 25) years ago on Main Street, primarily with the vendors there. The event got so big that we moved it to the park," Groves said. "It brings people together, gives businesses a way to advertise and gives the kids a safe place to go trick-or-treating."
Vendor registration forms are available at cityofportland.tn.gov/departments/parks-recreation through Wednesday, Oct. 30, or by email at tgroves@cityofportlandtn.gov.
Trunk or Treats
Various local churches will be holding Trunk or Treat events in their parking lots the week of Halloween, with decorated cars, costumes and candy to spare.
Trunk are treats have grown in popularity in recent years, and are meant to provide an alternative for parents concerned about their children exploring unfamiliar neighborhoods on Halloween night. Events in Portland include:
• Generation Church Trunk or Treat (following 6 p.m. worship Saturday, Oct. 26, 960 Highway 52 West) -- requires wristband from church service
• Portland Nazarene Church Trunk or Treat (5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 409 S. Russell St.)
• McKendree Memorial United Methodist Church Trunk or Treat (5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 208 Wheeler St.)
• Portland First Free Will Baptist Church Trunk or Treat (6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 115 Old Westmoreland Road)
