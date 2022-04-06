EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second in a People Shaping Portland series about Sumner Countians who impact and shape the community.
While living in Atlanta, Karen Cole, now of Portland, noticed the hungry on the city streets.
Upon moving to Portland, the memories were fresh.
When she and her husband moved to Sumner County, she learned there was no food pantry, so she said she thought: “I can just put together some dinners and I passed out 20 dinners. I just love doing that.”
Her efforts to feed the hungry started out small, with a few giveaways at the gazebo in town. Then she started doing it out of her home.
“I just put the food out on my porch, and people would pick it up,” she said. “It got to be crazy. At Christmastime, it got worse. My poor husband is a truck driver. He just had a pathway to the bedroom. That’s about it.”
So she knew she needed more space.
“I knew I had to get some kind of a building. Some people decided to help me, and we did.”
That led to Hands of Hope. “And we opened it up and filled the shelves with food from volunteers. This is all volunteer money. We were there for two weeks, and we outgrew it. The line was going out through the parking lot.”
Country star Brad Paisley and his wife, Kim, have a food pantry in Nashville. Cole is friends with the woman who runs it, she said. “We went and volunteered there and saw how they worked, and it was amazing,” she said.
Cole is now affiliated with Second Harvest, a food vendor in Nashville. After a long process, which involved Second Harvest observing the Portland food pantry operation, the local pantry obtains free and discounted items from Second Harvest in addition to donations.
The current location opened in February 2020, but the Covid 19 epidemic led to its temporary closure. “But we still gave out bags” of food, she said.
When schools were closed because of Covid, Cole said she gave out hot school lunches, which helped offset the loss of school lunches for many children whose families counted on those meals.
“They’re not working, and they have to supply food for their children,” she said.
Hands of Hope helped provide food, clothing and other items to the victims of tornado victims in Mayfield, Ky., and in Waverly. She utilizes her Facebook site to communicated needs Hands of Hope wants to address.
“The community would bring (the items) to us, and we’d just load it onto the truck,” she said.
The nonprofit is serving 300 people a week, Cole said.
Those who frequent the food pantry shop on their own, fill their bags and take them to the counter, where volunteers take them to their customers’ cars.
Some who come in are discouraged and sometimes embarrassed, Cole said. “They’re embarrassed, they’re crying, they don’t know where to turn,” she said. “We just bag it up for them just like at a grocery store and take the groceries out for them.
“It’s my life. Before, it was just a hobby. And the need just keeps growing.”
