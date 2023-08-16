The Hands of Hope Food Pantry has empty shelves and are seeking donations to help them help others.
Hands of Hope, located in the heart of Portland, Tenn., is a dedicated group of compassionate people with the same vision, trying to make a difference in its town wherever it’s needed. With the commitment of volunteers and partners, the nonprofit strives to improve the lives of everyone who needs help within the community.
One of the goals of Hands of Hope is to ensure that the most vulnerable and at-risk groups in the Portland area have their basic needs met.
If you want to personally make a difference in the lives of others in the Portland area, there’s no better way than getting involved with Hands of Hope. Whether you want to volunteer or donate, there are plenty of ways to join in making a real difference. The nonprofit says that every little bit of help is appreciated and counts, especially for those in need.
