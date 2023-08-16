PORNWS-08-16-23 HANDS OF HOPE

Hands of Hope Food Pantry — Portland is in need of donations.

 Photo Courtesy of Hands of Hope Food Pantry

The Hands of Hope Food Pantry has empty shelves and are seeking donations to help them help others.

Hands of Hope, located in the heart of Portland, Tenn., is a dedicated group of compassionate people with the same vision, trying to make a difference in its town wherever it’s needed. With the commitment of volunteers and partners, the nonprofit strives to improve the lives of everyone who needs help within the community.

