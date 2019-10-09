"Tennessee's best-kept secret" has come a long way from its beginnings in Mitchellville.
Portland's 14th annual Harvest Festival, held last weekend at the Days Gone By Museum, saw thousands of people turn out to take in the sights and sounds of antique engines, farm equipment, aircraft and more.
"We thought this year's festival went really well," Days Gone By Museum curator Larry Parker said. "It was very encouraging to see our attendance picking up after years of terrible weather. The tractor parade was probably our best ever and the threshing was well-attended, but the garden tractor pull may have been the biggest draw."
Travelers from across the country made their way to the festival -- Ohio, Missouri, Arkansas, Pennsylvania and more were represented. Some made the trip with their equipment in tow to participate in showings.
"We have two W6 McCormick Tractors, two feed grinders, a corn shredder and three International Harvester pedal tractors," Glenn Kingrey of Scottsville, Kentucky said. "It's a lot of loading and hauling, and I had to do it all myself this year. It took me most of the day."
Kingrey has attended the event for three years with Tonya McCarthy, also of Scottsville. The two first heard about the Harvest Festival through coworkers, and later through word of mouth online.
"I grew up around this, so it's familiar for me," Kingrey said. "My dad was a farm equipment dealer for years, and I like the laid-back, family atmosphere."
Cultivating that family environment was one of Parker's main goals this year, and one he worked on alongside Days Gone By Museum co-owners Joey and Kathleen Collins (their personal collection accounts for every one of its exhibits).
"We have everything from antique tractors and steam engines to a World War II-era anti-submarine plane that was flown into the airport here," Parker said. "There's also entertainment on Friday and Saturday night, from rock and country to bluegrass. We wanted to make sure a variety of styles and eras were represented, and one thing that's new this year is the amount of bands we brought in."
Children and families could also learn about 18th-century equipment from a variety of demonstrators while exploring the festival grounds.
"There are guys who make sorghum molasses, and one person with antique corn shellers," Parker said. "We also have an 1800s sawmill that will operate twice a day, and apple cider in 1800s presses where kids and families can learn to make it."
One of the most popular demonstrators is Jerry Volk, who uses his collection of antique ice cream machines to feed crowds homemade treats once a day during the festival.
"This one is unique because of the museum part," he said. "We don't charge, but there is a tip jar to help cover costs. You'll have some people watch you in there making it, but of course everybody's ready to eat ... I demonstrate how to make it, and they demonstrate how to eat it."
Volk has attended the festival for the past three to four years, and became involved after reading about it in a book.
"We used to do the Renfro Valley shows on our way in to Florida, so we've come a long way," he said. "We had an old ice cream machine at our church 25 some years ago, and I ended up helping out the guy who made the ice cream at that time. I was the only one that had a hit and miss engine, and I had some sense about how to operate it."
Since then, Volk bought the ice cream operation and started hitting the road. Over the years, he has found vanilla to be the most tried and true recipe.
"I've made strawberry a few times, but the way I make it can be difficult to have the strawberries crushed up," he said. "The best thing is to see the smiles on people's faces when they taste it, especially those who've never had homemade ice cream before."
Parker said the festival attendees were well-fed, with several food vendors selling out and the live music drawing large crowds. He hopes to see that engagement continue as the museum prepares for the 15th festival year.
"We were expecting around 6,000 to 7,000 people, and we're (also) laying the groundwork for the next one," he said. "(Our) goal is to get Days Gone By Museum and its festivals well-known in Middle Tennessee, and our three-year goal is to get it well-known in the Mid South."
Plans are currently underway to add new events to the museum's calendar, including a spring festival and one honoring military veterans.
"We're looking into adding a curriculum for students grades 3-12 and seeking out historians in the five-county area," Parker said. "So if a field trip comes out here they can have some accountability for it."
Whether visitors are coming in for a festival, a school trip or on a county tourism bus, the museum's staff has a singular vision for its activities.
"We want the people who come here to be awestruck and have a place to learn about American history," Parker said. "All the equipment and vehicles out here built this country up, and they showcase what makes America great."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.