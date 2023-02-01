Thursday through Saturday, Jan. 26-28, Portland’s Highland Academy hosted “Acrofest,” a gymnastics/acrobatics clinic conducted by Southern Adventist University Gym-Masters. Acrofest events are held in different locations around the world, bringing gymnasts together for workshops that always culminate in a performance.
Ahead of the gathering, Highland Academy’s Head Coach Stephen Rogers sat down to talk about his history with the Academy and the prospective event.
“This is my fourth year to be on the faculty here,” he said. “I’m the head coach and also the dean of boys.”
Rogers, originally from Memphis, attended Highland Academy for his junior and senior years of high school, and had never participated in gymnastics before.
“I had a couple of friends who went to Highland and were on the school team,” he said. “The Academy’s approach to gymnastics combines acrobatics, cheer and gymnastics into a very athletic and entertaining style of performance. I was open to learning — and I’m just as amazed as anyone that I’m now a gymnastics coach.”
When Rogers was a student, the current Academy Principal, Chadd Watkins, was the gymnastics coach and the dean of boys “just like I am now,” said Rogers.
After graduating from Highland Academy, Rogers attended Southern Adventist University in Collegedale, Tennessee, graduating with a degree in history and religion. “My goal was to be a lawyer,” said Rogers, “but in my junior year of college, I changed my mind. There was a little shakeup here at Highland Academy, and Mr. Watkins became the principal. They asked me to step in temporarily and function as the head dean at age 21. And I enjoyed it thoroughly. It changed my idea of what I wanted to do with my life.”
Rogers describes the job of a dean as being like a dad. “You’re there for the boys in the school during all their ups and downs,” he said. “Good grades and bad grades, breakups with girlfriends, or figuring out how to tell someone they need to do their laundry.”
After his year of being the dean of boys at Highland, Rogers went back to college, finished his degree, and after graduation, took the position of head coach and assistant dean at Shenandoah Valley Academy in New Market, Va. “At Shenandoah, we were just starting a gymnastics program,” he said. “I really enjoyed it. It was two years of teaching the basics.”
When Highland Academy offered him a permanent position as head coach and dean of boys, Rogers was a little intimidated. “I was very comfortable at Shenandoah,” he said. “The team at Highland was much bigger and much more experienced. I wasn’t sure I was ready for it.”
Still, when the offer came, Rogers accepted. “My first year here was the Covid year,” he said, “and it was rough.”
This was not due to enrollment, however. Rogers said the Highland Academy enrollment had been steadily increasing since Watkins became the principal, and that during Covid, attendance grew. “Highland was a sort of pod to itself,” he said. “It’s a grade-nine-through-twelve boarding school, and although we had to wear masks to keep the program going, we were able to meet face-to-face. And I think a lot of people were attracted to that.”
The Highland Academy gymnastics team — known as “Gymnix” — consists of 35 students. They perform on a regular basis. “For instance, we perform at halftime shows for college sports, like Belmont or Western Kentucky basketball games. And for years, we’ve performed in public schools for the Sumner County Education Department through an initiative called Teens Against Alcohol and Tobacco Use (TAATU),” said Rogers. “Yesterday we were at Ellis Middle School in Hendersonville, the first public school performance of the year, and the kids were over the moon. It’s one of the stellar experiences Gymnix provides — the chance to perform. When an audience is responsive, like they were at Ellis yesterday, it can be a very heady experience.”
Rogers said the purpose of performing is to have the opportunity to spread a message. “We bring a strong anti-drug message,” he said. “And that means no vaping, too. We have a holistic approach. If you want to be healthy in every way — mind, body, and spirit — you don’t dare do drugs.”
The Highland Academy has had a gymnastics team since the mid-1960s and has sponsored Acrofest annually for close to thirty years, according to Rogers. He stressed that Acrofest is not competitive. “It’s a clinic limited to kids who are in grade five and above,” he said. “The Gym-Masters will be teaching different skills, such as tumbling, three-highs, basic pairs, or group stunting. And that’s just a few of them.”
Most attendees come as members of an already-formed group. “We have registered groups from Louisville, Lexington, Memphis, and Lawrenceburg, as well as local groups such as the K-Squad, an established group from Gallatin.”
Approximately 220 participants are expected on campus. “The out-of-towners will stay overnight,” said Rogers, “and the locals will drive in for the sessions.”
Rogers stressed that more experienced groups would probably already have a prepared routine, and the weekend would provide polish and add new skills. “Some younger groups may not have a routine put together when they arrive,” said Rogers, “but by the time they leave, they’ll have one.”
The closing performance is a highly anticipated feature of Acrofest. “On the last night — Saturday night — there will be an Acrofest show,” said Rogers. “The featured performers will be the Gym-Masters — but every group that has been here will perform. I’ve seen this happen over and over again — a young group comes in with nothing — and go out as performers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.