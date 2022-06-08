The 46th annual Macon County Hillbilly Days is set for June 16-18 at Key Park in Lafayette.
Thursday night begins with the opening ceremony at 6 p.m., followed by the Itty Bitty Hillbillies Pageant and Cake Walk at 6:30 p.m.
Friday night beginning at 4 p.m., there will be a Fish Fry. Adult price is $12, and children under 12 can eat for $8. There will be gospel music and bluegrass gospel music beginning at 6 p.m., performed by The Luggnuts, Joyful Road and Ken Mellon and Friends will entertain during the dinner.
Saturday’s events begin at 8 a.m. with the Outhouse Race and there will be Bluegrass music all day.
Also back again this year are the Cornhole Tournament and the Youth Talent Show. It’s the third oldest festival in north Middle Tennessee, said Lions Club member B.J. Blankenship.
“In the past, people have come from as far away as California, and we’ve had some from up around Canada that come down because they enjoyed the music and enjoyed the event,” Blankenship said. “They came one time with some family and they try to come back every year, and they come all over Southeast and other parts of country.”
The Lions and Lioness Lions Clubs organize and put on the event, proceeds from which help the community, including the purchase of eyeglasses, hearing aids, eye exams — vision and hearing needs, for those who otherwise might not be able to afford them. The groups also help in the fight against cancer with money they raise.
“So we use the money here in the community,” Blankenship said.
The Big Show Bluegrass Band Competition, in memory of James Arnett, begins at 7 p.m. The entry fee is $30. Prizes include first place, $700; second place, $400; and third place, $300. First- and second-place bands are asked to play 30 minutes after the competition is complete.
The youth talent show schedule:
Time Category Entry Fee, prizes first through third place:
10:00 AM Flat Top Guitar $5, $100, $50, $25
10:30 AM Mandolin $5, $100, $50, $25
11:00 AM Beginning Fiddle (under 16) $5, $50, $25, $15
11:30 AM Harmonica $5, $50, $25, $15
12:00 PM Banjo $5, $100, $50, $25
1:00 PM Corn Hole Tournament Entry $20 early, $30 day of, Prize based on percentage of entries
1:00 PM Jr. Fiddle (ages 16-54) $5, $150, $75, $35
1:30 PM Risey Scruggs Memorial $5, $150, $75, $35
Sr. Fiddle Challenge (Ages 55 and Up)
2:00 PM 8th Annual Ped Scruggs Memorial Fiddle Challenge — Jr. Fiddle vs. Sr. Fiddle Winners Prize — $100
2:30 PM Billy and Joanna Roark Community Service Award
2:45 PM Mr. & Miss Hillbilly & Other Contests
3:00 PM Buck Dance (age 41 & under) $5, $50, $25, $15
3:15 PM Buck Dance (42 & up) $5, $50, $25, $15
3:30 PM Youth Talent Show (12 and under) $5, $100, $50, $25
- 4:30 PM Male Vocalist (1 song performance) $5, $100, $50, $25
- 5:30 PM Female Vocalist (1 song performance) $5, $100, $50, $25
- Vocalist may have a second song available in case of a tie.
— For more information please contact B.J. Blankenship (615) 699-2495 or bjblank1322@yahoo.com or Monica Gann at (615) 666-5196 of mgann88@yahoo.com.
