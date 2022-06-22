On Friday, July 29, His Children, a nonprofit organization, will celebrate its first anniversary with a fundraiser event at First Baptist Church.
His Children’s goals are helping children within the foster care system. The organization provides children with personal hygiene products, toys, books and bibles.
The goal for the event is to raise $5,000. The event is meant to be laid-back and enjoyable for those in attendance. It is designed to be a night of celebration for the hard work that has been put in, and all the work that is still to be done to help the children in the community.
Jessica Brown, founder of His Children, said that dinner will be provided by Best Eats Catering and will be followed by a silent auction, including tickets to the Titans vs. Colts game this upcoming season.
There will also be giveaways. The event is open to the community. However, tickets should be purchased ahead of time. They are for sale on the organization’s website, www.hischildrenfoundation.com. The final day to purchase tickets is Thursday, June 30.
