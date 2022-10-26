The city of Portland took a major step forward Oct. 17 in mitigating water shortages during periods of drought in what mayor Mike Callis called “an historic moment for us.”
The Portland City Council approved on first reading an agreement to contractually purchase wholesale water from the White House Utility District (WHUD) for the next three years.
In year one, the agreement is for 150,000 gallons a day in year one of the contract, 125,000 gallons a day in year two and 100,000 gallons a day in year three.
The contract wholesale price comes to about $2.05 per thousand gallons.
“This will help us back fill needs when we have drought conditions,” Callis said. “The contract, why is it only three years? Well, there’s going to have to be some changes going forward. They have growth, so we’re going to review that as we go forward.”
The agreement will give the city some comfort and confidence in providing more water taps to the system.
“This is the reason why we have a question about giving out the water taps, do we have enough cushion in case of drought,” Callis said. “This year, we’ve had two serious situations of lack of water. This allows us more freedom to start letting people have their water taps and do some other things going forward.
“This is just a step. We’ve been working toward this for over two years now, and I’m excited about it because, our whole focus has nothing to do with growth, it’s all about drought management. We’re on a creek, we’re not on a river. The city of Portland is unique, and we’ve got to protect ourselves, and this is a step forward.”
The city during the Oct. 17 meeting also passed a resolution to authorize upgrades to the water treatment plant’s capacity from 3 million gallons a day to 5 million gallons.
No money was authorized for the upgrade — just an OK to pursue the project and to determine how to fund it.
Callis also told the council during the meeting that stream gauges for West Forks Drakes Creek are installed and running. “That was one of the key components for us to know how much flow is actually in West Forks Drakes Creek,” he said.
Unfilled alderman’s seat
The city council, with the resignation of Alderman Thomas Dillard, will have four spots to fill in the Nov. 8 election.
Three council members are running for reelection as their current terms are ending — Megann Thompson, Mike Hall and Drew Jennings.
With Dillard’s resignation, the top four vote-getters will earn spots on the council, which also includes current members whose terms don’t expire until 2024 — Penny Barnes, Jody McDowell and Brian Woodall.
Challengers for the council also include Lloyd Dunn, Latoya Holcomb and Dewel Scruggs.
Sumner County Circuit Judge Joe H. Thompson on Sept. 30 declared — after a clarification request by the city of Portland — that Dillard must step down from his role on the Portland City Council.
Dillard decided to run for mayor as a write-in candidate, and the city charter contains language — which Dillard himself supported — that anyone running for mayor must step down as a council member.
Dillard maintained that because he was a write-in candidate — known as a certified candidate — that the charter didn’t apply to his circumstance.
