The City of Portland is now participating in the Hometown Heroes Banner program, a national initiative conceived to facilitate a local community’s ability to honor its fallen service members, as well as veterans and active-duty members of the United States military through publicly-displayed banners.

Mayor Mike Callis brought focus to the new banners from the main stage of the Strawberry Festival on Friday, May 12th, and welcomed the families of the honored military members. Callis pointed out the banners hanging along the square and thanked Alderman Brian Woodall for initiating the Hometown Heroes project in Portland.

