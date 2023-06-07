Portland’s Hands of Hope kicked off its summer lunch program, Hope for Kids, for the third consecutive year on Saturday, May 27th. The program is designed to fill in the gap created when school ends, along with free breakfast and lunch.

Director Karen Cole explained how Hope for Kids was conceived. “Back in 2020, shortly after Hands of Hope opened, summer rolled around, and we had this realization that a lot of kids get food at school, and a lot of them don’t get much, if any, at home. People are struggling. So, we started collecting donations.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.