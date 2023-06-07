Portland’s Hands of Hope kicked off its summer lunch program, Hope for Kids, for the third consecutive year on Saturday, May 27th. The program is designed to fill in the gap created when school ends, along with free breakfast and lunch.
Director Karen Cole explained how Hope for Kids was conceived. “Back in 2020, shortly after Hands of Hope opened, summer rolled around, and we had this realization that a lot of kids get food at school, and a lot of them don’t get much, if any, at home. People are struggling. So, we started collecting donations.”
The organization requested that the community bring in lunch food items including sliced meats, hot dogs, bread, cheese, milk, juice, and snacks.
Then they figured out how the program would work. “On Saturday mornings, each student’s bag or box was already packed, with five days of lunches and everything that goes with that,” explained Cole. “We also included breakfast items, milk, juice, and a loaf of bread. It’s not just a little generic bag, it’s enough to supply a student with nutrition for a week.”
In the first year, Hope for Kids provided lunches for sixty-five kids. On the opening Saturday of this year, the organization gave out 100 lunches.
In a Facebook post, Cole wrote, “We are going to need the community’s help for the rest of the summer. Each lunch is about five dollars—so that means $500 per week. And we hope people will bring us loaves of bread!”
Cole said the community has responded generously, with many individuals donating the requested loaves of bread. “We need everything,” said Cole, “from food to finance.”
The effort to find sponsors is already bearing fruit. Cruise-In on Main Street, for instance, has named Hands of Hope the beneficiary of all donations they receive this year. The Cruise-In is held every Saturday in Portland from 4-9 p.m., beginning April 1st and ending the last Saturday in October. All proceeds from their 50/50 drawings, t-shirt sales, and monetary donations will go to Hands of Hope.
“We have also gotten a grant from Second Harvest,” Cole said. “They’re providing milk, canned pasta, canned meals, soups, all sorts of things. We’re over the moon about it.”
Cole is predicting that the program will average 150 kids per week. “I’ve had a lot of people asking questions about the program since last Saturday,” she explained. “It’s only going to grow.”
Hands of Hope is placing the distribution table in the parking lot this year. “People won’t even need to get out of their cars,” she explained. “They can just drive up and we’ll hand them their box of food for the week.”
The Hope for Kids food program is open all summer, every Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon, at the Hands of Hope parking lot, located at 101C South Russell Street in Portland.
