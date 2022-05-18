Vendors enjoyed long lines of customers throughout the city this weekend as what could be a record crowd turned out for the Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival.
Michelle Harbin of Harbin Hollow and others had a steady stream of visitors at their booths. Harbin said the festival was well attended as predicted rains were at bay Saturday. Harbin said she was about to run out of strawberries at her booth a little after noon Saturday.
“We do have some left at our store at 809 North Broadway in Portland, but the strawberries go fast at the festival,” she said. “If you don’t get any today, and you still want Portland strawberries, you can come to the Portland Tennessee Farmers Market on Thursday night from 3:30 to 7 p.m. at the Gazebo parking lot in Portland. We will have strawberries there.
“The turnout has been great. I have a feeling this is going to be a record crowd. Last year was a record crowd, but the weather was kind of yucky, but this is like the perfect storm for us.”
Festival organizer Kristen Daughtry of the Portland Chamber of Commerce said she was happy with the festival and its turnout.
“This year’s festival was another great success. We had even bigger crowds Friday night and Saturday then the previous year,” she said. “While we always have things we want to improve on and make better for the next event, we have heard a lot of great feedback.
“This is a big day not only for local businesses, but also our local nonprofits. The Rotary pancake breakfast had their largest attendance at around 900 people, and we are hearing from others that they had great successes too. This event is a huge undertaking, and we would like to thank the mayor, city of Portland employees, and all our volunteers for their efforts and hard work in making this the largest festival to date.”
Many children had their faces painted, often with strawberries. Throngs of people walked the streets, chatting with vendors and friends. There were more than a few pets on hand, two of which had strawberry apparel.
T.J. Burriss and his family were on hand Saturday. The Somerset residents were at the festival for the first time. Their pets, Rosie and Rookie, were adorned with strawberry themed dog clothes and rode in a stroller.
“We’re having a great time,” he said. “We saw it online, downloaded the app and everything. We have our house decorated with strawberries. Our kids decorated it with strawberries.”
Burriss and his family, including his wife, Makessa, will “definitely be back.” He said they enjoyed “a different variety of things, different foods, different crafts.”
Newcomers to Tennessee, Kirsten Almond and her family were soaking in the smalltown culture and hospitality. Almond moved to Gallatin recently to take advantage of such events as the Strawberry Festival and the overall culture Tennessee provides, she said.
She moved to Tennessee for “the hometown feel, the politics, the cost of living is better, overall just wanted a better lifestyle for our family. We call ourselves refugees,” she said with a laugh.
Almond and her family plan to come back to next year’s festival.
“It’s so fun,” she said. “Our daughter’s gonna do a booth (next year). She hand-makes children’s clothing, so in the future she’ll be a vendor.”
Jeremy Head, his wife, Brooke, and their son, William, who live in Greenbrier, come to the festival every year. Jeremy said the best part is the food. “Definitely the food. The food is definitely my favorite. My favorite is the turkey legs.”
William had his favorite festival moment. “My favorite thing is the kids!”
Another indication of heavy turnout related to shuttle service from Portland High School. The lines were long, and many opted to walk the mile or so from the school into town and back. At about noon, the festival organizers posted on Facebook that the high school parking lot was full but parking was available at Portland West Middle School.
As festival-goers milled around waiting for music to start, Blindside 7 acoustic guitarist and lead vocalist Dan Richards and his bandmates tuned up and got equipment ready to rock the crowd. “We play a mix, but we’re predominately rock ‘n’ roll,” he said. “We do anything from Eagles to Metallica. It’s a wide range.”
The annual parade capped the weekend festival.
