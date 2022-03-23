The second phase of the Interstate 65 widening project is well underway, and local leaders are looking forward to the benefits of that work along with the long-anticipating start of a another Portland area project that will have a more immediate impact on the community. That project is the State Route 109 bypass around the west side of the city.
“These are projects that are out of our control but something that need to be done,” Portland Mayor Mike Callis said. “We need the semi-truck traffic (on SR 109) out of the center of town. It creates a safety concern.”
The bypass project is scheduled to begin right-of-way acquisition this spring, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, and Callis said he hopes the first construction contract will be let in 2023.
The bypass will be a four-land partial access-controlled highway that goes from SR 109 south of SR 76 south of Portland and reconnects to SR 109 north of downtown Portland. TDOT highlights the following design features:
Flyover RampA flyover ramp is proposed at the southern end of the project to provide unimpeded access for southbound traffic on the existing SR 109 to merge with bypass traffic before continuing south on SR 109.
SR 52/Portland Bypass InterchangeA grade-separated, partial folded diamond interchange is proposed at SR 52, with most ramps located south of SR 52. The exit ramp from the southbound bypass lanes to SR 52 would be located in the northwest quadrant of the interchange.
At-Grade Access Points (Existing Connector Roads)The proposed design includes several access points where the bypass intersects with SR 76, Jackson Road, Collins Road (west of bypass), College Street, T.G.T. Road, and Kenwood Drive (west of bypass).
At-Grade Access Points (New Connector Roads)Kirby Drive — Existing Kirby Drive would be extended westward to connect to the bypass on a new alignment. This new connector would serve truck traffic traveling to and from the industrial/warehousing facilities located in the Kirby Drive vicinity, as well as residents and businesses within the northern sections of Portland.
Woods Road — Existing Woods Road would be shifted southward to connect to the bypass directly across from Kenwood Drive, providing a more perpendicular intersection than the current SR 109/Woods Road intersection. This new connector would also provide direct access to the bypass for a proposed fire station near the existing SR 109/Woods Road intersection.
SR 52 Widening and Sidewalk ConstructionA section of SR 52 would be widened to five lanes from near West Market Street (westward) to west of the proposed SR 52/bypass interchange. Widening is needed to accommodate the expected increase in traffic on that section of SR 52 once the bypass is constructed.
As part of the proposed bypass project and widening of SR 52, sidewalks would be considered along a portion of the widened SR 52. Sidewalks constructed between West Market Street and Searcy Lane would correspond with existing and planned sidewalks within the City of Portland. Final plans for sidewalks would be determined during the final design phase and in coordination with local officials.
Sherri Ferguson, president and CEO of the Portland Chamber of Commerce, said roadwork is always disruptive to local businesses, but the pain of contruction traffic woes are outweighed by the long-term benefits.
“The traffic causes an issue,” Ferguson said. “It does wreak havoc in the community, but the result is going to be a much better road.”
Both projects will benefit the community, Callis and Ferguson said, as a widened I-65 will ease the traffic going south through Nashville and north toward Louisville, while the bypass will create a easier link to I-40.
“This is the whole region growing,” Ferguson said.
The $160 million I-65 project’s second phase goes from SR 109 to SR 25. The first phase widened the interstate to six lanes from the Kentucky state line to 109. Subsequent phases will widen the highway to Rivergate Parkway. As far as a timetable goes, the current phase is not expected to be completed until 2025, said Rebekah Hammonds, TDOT’s community relations officer for the region, in an email.
