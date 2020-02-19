The inaugural Coffee & Conversation event that allows citizens to hear directly from their elected representatives was a big success for the first time around.
At the Friday gathering at The Farmers Bank meeting room, staff members from Sen. Marsha Blackburn’s office and Congressman Joe Rose’s office were in attendance to explain some of the goings on in Washington, D.C. to those who had gathered and took a few questions from the audience in a relaxed type of setting.
Also, State Sen. Ferrell Haile and State Rep. William Lamberth spoke to those in attendance and took some questions as well. They spoke on how issues in the Portland and surrounding areas are addressed at the state level.
At the county level, County Executive Anthony Holt spoke to the crowd, while Mayor Mike Callis addressed the group with happenings at the local level.
Coffee & Conversation was sponsored by the Portland Chamber of Commerce and was free to anyone wishing to attend as long as they notified the Chamber in advance of their plans. The Farmers Bank hosted the event and will host the next two meetings that will take place in March and April.
“I think it was a success. It was more informal, but we wanted to let everybody have a chance to speak, and I think there was a lot of information given. I really didn’t know what anybody was going to say,” Ferguson said. “They just gave us an update. I think they did a great job at every level keeping us informed and letting us know and as things go through.
“We had every element represented, and I was surprised to have as many citizens as we had — not only the business world, but the citizens were here.”
Lamberth, who spoke to the audience of his work in trying to assist Mayor Mike Callis with efforts to have a school zone placed on Highway 52 at Gateview Elementary among other items discussed, said it was good to see so many levels represented at the first Coffee & Conversation Event.
“Gallatin has been doing a good one there for years, and I’ve been attending those. I really applaud Sherri and the city for joining together to really bring all of our public servants out at the federal, state, county and city level to just share with everyone the things that are going on right now and listen to our friends and neighbors on things we should be focused on,” Lamberth said. “So this is a fantastic event. I applaud Sherri and the mayor and others for putting this together. Also, I want to thank The Farmers Bank specifically for being a good corporate citizen and allowing everyone to come here to the bank to their meeting room and use this base for a meeting of this kind. I look forward to future meetings.”
Haile said that so much information was able to be shared, but indicated that had there been more time, the leaders speaking could have continued to speak on a variety of topics.
“It’s always good to share information and our citizens be able to share in what’s going on at the state and federal level. We ran for an hour and a half. I tried to cut mine short. I could have talked for 30 more minutes up there,” Haile said. “It generated a lot of questions. I would like to see more Q & A than we had, and we’ll get to that. We’ll get in that directions. That’s one reason why I tried to shorten my presentation, but we ran out of time.”
Callis also addressed those in the audience, speaking on some issues that are pertinent to the city currently. Also in attendance were Vice Mayor John Kerley and city council members Megann Thompson and Drew Jennings.
The two remaining scheduled meetings are set for March 13 at 8 a.m. and April 17 at 8 a.m. Both are again scheduled at The Farmers Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.