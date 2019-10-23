Inmate allegedly steals 2 vehicles, leads police chase after escaping custody

A Sumner County Jail inmate accused of escaping a work assignment and stealing vehicles from Gallatin and Portland is back in custody.
Casey Jordan, 24, faces multiple charges following the incident, which took place on Thursday, Oct. 17.
Chief Deputy Aaron Pickard of the Sumner County Sheriff's Office said Jordan had been on work release in the trust of Sumner County Animal Control and stolen a nearby vehicle with the key inside at approximately 1:30 p.m.
The Portland Police Department was notified of the incident, and the stolen vehicle was recovered unoccupied in the Portland city limits.
A second vehicle was then reported stolen from South Broadway Street in Portland, and a description of that vehicle was sent out to surrounding law enforcement agencies as they continued to search for Jordan.
According to a news release, the Hendersonville Police Department located the stolen vehicle at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Saundersville Road in Hendersonville, and attempted a traffic stop on Highway 386 S.
The driver, later identified as Jordan, allegedly refused to stop and officers initiated a pursuit.
A patrol officer stationed ahead of the pursuit deployed spike strips in an effort to stop the vehicle, causing the suspect to leave the roadway and crash near Exit 2 on Highway 386 S.
Officers placed Jordan, who was reportedly uninjured from the crash, into custody immediately.
The Hendersonville Police Department charged Jordan with evading arrest and reckless endangerment, and he also faces charges from the Sumner County Sheriff's Office and Portland Police Department.
MobilePatrol, an app partnered with the Sumner County Sheriff's Office that provides law enforcement records, lists charges of speeding, escape, evading arrest (felony), theft of property over $10,000, theft over $2,500, two counts of automobile burglary and three counts of reckless endangerment.
Jordan, who had been serving a sentence for violation of probation (the original charges were theft over $1,000 and burglary), was transported back to the Sumner County Jail with a bond set at $83,333.
