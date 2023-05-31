Laura and Germain Thompson opened a branch of their International Tea and Coffee Company in Portland on Monday, May 22nd. The new food and beverage café is located at 117 South Broadway, right in the middle of town. There are two other International Tea and Coffee Company locations in East Nashville and White House.
On Tuesday, the day after the opening, Laura Thompson sat down to talk about the expansion of the company into Portland. “In 2019, when we opened the shop in East Nashville, we were completely in love with that location,” shared Laura, “and we still are. But we lived in White House, so it seemed natural to open a second one there. We did that in 2021.”
Over the last year, the entrepreneurs kept their eyes open for the next attractive location. Laura saw the Portland building listed on Facebook Marketplace. “When I saw the picture, I thought it was really pretty, so we came to see it,” she said. “We thought it had a really cool vibe. We loved the beautiful wood floor, the brick, and the wall patch in the shape of the state of Tennessee.”
Other factors fell into place with the Portland location. For instance, their home is equidistant between the Portland and White House locations. “I didn’t realize how much crossover there is between Portland and White House people,” Laura said. “I’m seeing some of the same customers in both places because people live in White House who work in Portland, and vice versa.”
The Thompsons also love that the property is locally owned. “Tina and Jeff Wilkerson, our landlords in Portland, are close by if we have a question or need something,” Laura said. “They even came in for lunch yesterday.”
The announcement that the International Tea and Coffee Company was coming to Portland created a stir among its Facebook fans, who raved about one of its popular specialties — bubble tea. “Traditionally, bubble tea was a milk tea with tapioca pearls that made it frothy, but nowadays it can refer to almost anything,” explained Laura. “At our café, you can build your own bubble tea. Bubble tea has been ‘stupid popular’ on the East and West Coasts for quite a while, and it’s gaining popularity fast now in the Middle Tennessee area. All the kids love bubble tea, although, it is not just a kid’s drink. The grown-ups love it, too.”
Laura moved to Nashville after graduating with a degree in food and beverage management from Auburn University. In Nashville, she met her husband, Germain, a Jamaican-trained chef. “He was a chef at the first restaurant where I worked,” she recalled. Germain and Laura had similar goals in the restaurant industry, both wanted to bridge cultures through beverages. The International Tea and Coffee Company website says that Southern-bred Laura wanted to educate Southern states about tea that “isn’t just sweet tea.” The International Tea and Coffee Company does that, as well as stirring in international food flavors through Germain’s creations.
During the pandemic, Laura and Germain developed a completely different work model. “We went out and delivered coffee beans and loose-leaf teas,” said Laura. “People were developing an interest in grinding their own beans and taking an interest in more exotic types of tea. We’re still selling lots of varieties of coffee beans and leaf teas; something we kept going after the pandemic.”
The International Tea and Coffee Company menu features salads, sandwiches, varieties of cheese and humus with pita bread, breakfast sandwiches, and bagels. They have ice cream dishes, including shakes, scoops, and floats. And of course, they offer almost every beverage imaginable — iced coffees, bubble teas, hot tea, coffee, espresso, and lattes.
The hours are Monday — Wednesday, 6:30 a.m. through 6 p.m., Thursday and Friday, 6:30 a.m. through 7 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m. through 7 p.m., and Sunday, 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. The menu can be found on their website at https://www.intlteaandcoffeeco.com/home-portland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.