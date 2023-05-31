Laura and Germain Thompson opened a branch of their International Tea and Coffee Company in Portland on Monday, May 22nd. The new food and beverage café is located at 117 South Broadway, right in the middle of town. There are two other International Tea and Coffee Company locations in East Nashville and White House.

On Tuesday, the day after the opening, Laura Thompson sat down to talk about the expansion of the company into Portland. “In 2019, when we opened the shop in East Nashville, we were completely in love with that location,” shared Laura, “and we still are. But we lived in White House, so it seemed natural to open a second one there. We did that in 2021.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.