The January session of the Sumner County Grand Jury indicted three Portland men.
Ben J. Salyer, 37, 175-A Mitchell Rd. Two counts for reckless driving while under the influence of Marijuana on or about Nov. 6, 2019.
Mykael Andros Johnson, 28,123 Wilkerson Lane One count for damaging a Sumner County window and light fixture, property worth between $1,000 and $2,500, on or about Nov. 17, 2019. Two other men also allegedly participated in this crime.
Jeffery Allen Key, 44, 260 Running Meadows Rd. One count for escaping from Sumner County jail custody on or about June 25, 2019, pursuant to two felony Failure to Appear convictions.
Also, one Cottontown resident, George Emery Morris, Jr., 65, of 337 S. Palmers Chapel Rd., faces a one-count indictment for attempting to cause bodily injury to a woman by strangulation on Nov. 11, 2019.
Compiled by Albert Dittes
