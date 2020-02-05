Alexis Shiann Bentley and Keith Justin Hodges, of 633 College St., Portland, on Jan. 17.
Matthew Kyle Degrood and Thais Xeres, of 267 Harve Brown Road, Bethpage, on Jan. 31.
William Michael Kessel and Gail Alma Goodrich Clough, of 207 Willow lake Drive, Portland, on Jan. 3.
Jeffrey Allen Maloy and Phillis Tompkins Phillips, of 753 New Deal Potts Road, Cottontown, on Jan. 28.
James Stevens Summers and Kristina Ann Likens, of 131 East Harris Road, Bethpage, on Jan. 3.
Christopher Jake Thrower and McKayla Anna Yerg, of 202 Grant Court, Portland, on Jan. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.