The Strawberry Slam this year will feature an appearance by Sumner County resident and WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Jeff Jarrett for the event that will be May 7 at 7 p.m., at Portland High School, located at 600 College Street in Portland.
“We are super excited to have WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett appearing st Strawberry Slam,” said Chris Ladd, who is helping coordinate the event for the Portland Chamber of Commerce to kickoff the Strawberry Festival.
Strawberry Slam debuted in 2018 when the featured stars of the event were Jerry “The King” Lawler and “Dangerous” Doug Gilbert. After the 2020 Strawberry Festival was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the festival returned last year, but no Strawberry Slam was held as part of the return of the festivities.
Others expected to be on the Strawberry Slam card with appearances include Gilbert, Alex Taylor, L.T. Falk and other surprise guests.
Strawberry Slam’s primary sponsor this year is Butt Plumbing. Proceeds from the event benefit the Portland Quarterback Club.
Tickets for the event range from $10 to $20. For more information on the Strawberry Slam or the Strawberry Festival, contact the Portland Chamber of Commerce at (615) 325-9032.
