Sumner County continues to have one of the state’s lowest unemployment rates, even as that rate ticks up amid an ongoing shortage of workers.
The January rate was 2.7%, up from the revised 2.3% rate recorded for December. A major factor is people returning to the labor force as the covid pandemic eases. Contributing is the end of holiday-related seasonal work. The Sumner County labor force in January was 107,855, almost 2,000 more than in December.
Portland Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Sherri Ferguson said businesses and industry have a tremendous need for employees.
“It’s difficult,” she said. “Many businesses are struggling. Restaurants are only open for breakfast and lunch because they can’t find enough workers”
Portland Mayor Mike Callis echoed those sentiments.
“In the city of Portland, the economy is doing well,” Callis said. “It’s important to remember there was already a struggle to fill all the jobs coming on line in 2019. We are hopefull people are starting to come back into the workforce.”
Ferguson the impact of the labor shortage locally is the same as nationally — pay is going up.
“The wages have increased tremendously,” she said, adding that there is no point in raising the official minimum wage now because nobody is paying that little.
Statewide, all 95 counties saw an increase in unemployment rates, according to a news release from the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Eighty-five counties reported rates less than 5%, while the remaining 10 counties had rates of 5% or greater, but less than 10%.
Williamson and Moore counties had the state’s lowest unemployment for the month. Both counties recorded rates of 2.2% in January. That represented a 0.3 of a percentage point increase for Williamson County and a 0.2 of a percentage point increase for Moore County, when compared to their revised December 2021 rates.
At 9.2%, Perry County had the highest unemployment rate in the state. Its January number increased by 2 percentage points when compared to the revised December rate. Cocke County had Tennessee’s second-highest rate for the month. The new figure of 7.1% marked a 2.3 percentage point increase from December.
Statewide, January’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.5% was the lowest it has been since November 2019. It was down 0.1 of a percentage point from December’s revised rate of 3.6%.
Across the nation, seasonally adjusted unemployment for January increased slightly from 3.9% to 4%.
Ferguson said the labor shortage is going to be an issue for some time, so she is careful to treat those workers she encounters well.
“Please be kind to those who are working — they are doing the best they can,” she said. “And when we go out, we tip generously.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.