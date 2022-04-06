Four of the candidates for General Session Court Division 1 provided insight to their qualifications for judge March 31 during a political forum at Portland City Hall ahead of the May 3 primary.
One candidate, Bill Whalen, could not attend because of a prior commitment.
Each candidate was given three minutes to speak to the audience.
Kee Bryant-McCormick brings experience as a special judge in all three divisions of General Sessions Court and has served as an arbitrator for more than 10 years. She has practiced law in Sumner County for 16 years.
She said her hands-on experience in court makes her “ready to do the job.”
Bryant-McCormick came from a poor upbringing, she said.
“Quite frankly, we were very poor,” she said.
She was raised by a single mother after parents split up. She was the first college graduate in her family.
“For me, it’s about giving, it’s about giving back, it’s about serving.”
Bryant-McCormick said she knew as a child what she wanted to do with her life. “As a child, I was a victim of a horrible crime,” she said.
She said the investigating officer was kind and embraced her with humor. “I understand what the average Sumner Countian goes through, and I’m ready to serve.”
Edwards is a lifelong Sumner County who has practiced law in the county for 18 years. “There’s no case General Sessions judges hears that I haven’t handled,” he said.
Edwards stressed the importance of Recovery Court.
“It’s something I’m very passionate about,” he said. “It’s an alternative sentencing initiative. If we expand this, we can get more people the mental health help they need,” along with those who struggle with drug and alcohol issues and get them to be productive in the community.
Templeton has spent seven years practicing criminal and family law.
He now has an adopted son he once represented in Juvenile Court, and said he knows firsthand how it can help those who have been in trouble as a teen.
From that experience, he saw firsthand how people living in dire conditions can benefit from help from the court system.
The teen and his family were living in a one-room hotel, Templeton said. As a judge, he said he wants to implement programs to help guide those in the legal system to become productive citizens “while still providing safety for everyone.”
Templeton said alternative sentencing is a useful tool and can provide an avenue for offenders to recover from bad choices.
Blanton has been an assistant district attorney for the past 23 years. He was director for franchising for Captain D’s restaurants when a 1997 deadly shooting at a franchise “changed my life.”
He saw the shooting scene, and “I left that place that day a changed person.” He left the restaurant industry and began to use his law degree.
“I’ve handled an excess of over 10,000 cases in this court,” he said, and decided who got to go into drug court and who didn’t.
Blanton said his experience trying cases from murders to thefts provide him with the experience necessary to be judge. “One of the things I’m tough on is crime.”
“I will be ready to take the bench from day one and handle the duties without any learning curve.”
Whalen is an attorney and businessman, with 40 years of experience and boardrooms. He is a retired general counsel for Nissan and taught for five years at Vanderbilt Law School. and his tried cases in state and federal court and the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.