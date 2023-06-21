Junior Garcia, a 2023 Portland High School graduate, performed on May 15th at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville. Garcia was a winner in the Hall of Fame’s 44th Annual Words and Music Competition, a contest for student songwriters. Out of thousands of entries, Garcia’s song, “Je Suis,” was selected, garnering him a spot onstage for “Words and Music Night.”

The Words & Music program pairs the participants with well-known Nashville songwriters, who assist in completing and polishing the songs and rehearsing the performances. Garcia was paired with up-and-coming Nashville singer/songwriter, Paulina Jayne.

