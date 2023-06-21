Junior Garcia, a 2023 Portland High School graduate, performed on May 15th at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville. Garcia was a winner in the Hall of Fame’s 44th Annual Words and Music Competition, a contest for student songwriters. Out of thousands of entries, Garcia’s song, “Je Suis,” was selected, garnering him a spot onstage for “Words and Music Night.”
The Words & Music program pairs the participants with well-known Nashville songwriters, who assist in completing and polishing the songs and rehearsing the performances. Garcia was paired with up-and-coming Nashville singer/songwriter, Paulina Jayne.
Garcia and Jayne came together on a Zoom call to discuss their shared experience in the Words and Music Competition.
Jayne explained how she came to know about Words & Music. “I was at the Ford Theater for an event last December and a Hall of Fame executive told me about the program. He asked if I would consider being a mentor, helping the competitors put music to their lyrics and finishing their songs. I jumped on board and was blown away by how many students from all over the country wrote songs. There were thousands of entries, many of them from the Middle Tennessee area.”
Originally from Detroit, Michigan, Jayne signed with a Nashville manager before beginning high school. “My manager, producer, and band were all in Nashville, so I traveled to Nashville every few weeks.”
As a teenager, Jayne worked with Nashville songwriters such as Shane McAnally and J.T. Harding. After high school, she attended Belmont University, graduating with a degree in business. She has been the opening act for Sheryl Crow, Sam Hunt, Chris Lane, Old Dominion, and Rascal Flatts. Jayne’s music video for her 2021 release “Drove By” has been featured on CMT.
In 2018, Jayne was highlighted in a national Folgers coffee commercial. “It was part of a Christmas movie,” she explained. “We recorded the standard Folgers song, and they played our version in the movie.” Jayne serves as an ambassador for the national non-profit organization, Miss Amazing, Inc., which empowers girls and women with disabilities.
Garcia wrote his song to fulfill a requirement for his English class. “Our English teacher, Dr. Charlie McCoin, planned a field trip to Nashville, and we each had to write a song. The class spent a week or more studying aspects of songwriting, and the field trip ended up being a trip to the Country Music Hall of Fame.”
The songs written by the class were submitted to the Words & Music program. According to the Country Music Hall of Fame website, this year 113 schools participated in the program, with each school averaging twenty student submissions. The Words & Music program, which began in 1979, has mentored over 150,000 students, placing them in songwriting workshops with professional Nashville songwriters.
Jayne oversaw Garcia’s group. “There were about twenty-five in the group,” he said, “and that was the first time Paulina and I met.” However, Jayne had already selected his lyrics and prepared some music to go with his words.
“Junior’s song, ‘Je Suis,’ was a standout,” Jayne said. “The story made you cry—and then he added these French phrases—which made it unforgettable.”
Garcia placed a short French phrase, such as ‘je suis’ (I am), ‘je sais’ (I know), or ‘je l’ai fait’ (I have loved) at the end of each stanza. “I am multilingual, but not in French,” Garcia laughed. “I had to Google the meanings.”
Garcia and Jayne finished the song together in the classroom, where it was recorded and sent to the Hall of Fame selection committee. “Then we got an email from the Hall of Fame, telling us that Junior’s song had been selected, and he would be performing at the Ford Theater on Words & Music Night.”
“So, we scheduled a rehearsal,” Junior inserted.
The performance consisted of Jayne singing most of the song. “But we did call and response throughout,” explained Jayne, “where Junior sang the French phrases. He also played piano, and I played guitar.”
Garcia said he was not an experienced performer. “I’ve been taking piano lessons since I was 10 years old, but I’ve never really been a singer. That was new for me.”
Performance night was rewarding for both Garcia and Jayne. “Watching the audience become entranced was very compelling,” said Jayne.
Garcia agreed. “The room became very hushed. That’s my strongest memory — how deep the silence became.”
Garcia said the song was inspired by a composite of experiences, which Jayne pointed out was a process used by great songwriters. “For instance, my song, ‘Drove By,’ is a little bit autobiographical and a little bit embellished. We sometimes stretch things to enhance the emotion or make the song more exciting.”
Garcia will start at the University of Tennessee Knoxville this fall, and Jayne said that she’s planning to perform less this year and concentrate on songwriting. “There are some writers’ groups I’m interested in, and I’m going to lead worship at my church,” she said. “I just want to be sure that I’m doing what I feel most strongly about.”
Garcia and Jayne both think that’s a good life plan: do what you feel strongly about.
Junior Garcia and Paulina Jayne’s performance of “Je Suis” can be found on the Country Music Hall of Fame website by clicking Words & Music Night — 2023 — Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.
