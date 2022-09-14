Horse racing fans from across the country were at Kentucky Downs the past few weeks as the live racing on the grass continues to grow in popularity — and in purses.
Not all got together in a conventional sense for a trip to Franklin. A group that grew online, particularly during the Covid-19 epidemic, has grown close and met at tracks around the country, including Kentucky Downs.
The men sat at a table Saturday, racing forms and laptops at the ready, and studied upcoming races before placing bets.
Clark Ballew of Northville, Mich., described the group of now friends who made their second trip to Franklin this year for the live races.
“We all met online. We didn’t know each other but we all shared the same hobby,” he said. “We all loved to play the horses. We handicap off each other, bounce ideas off each other, learn together. So we just talked to each other more and more.”
They eventually began to meet at tracks around the country, including Saratoga, Kentucky Downs, Gulfstream Park in Florida and others.
“Eventually, we started organizing our get togethers,” Ballew said. “We were here last year. We met at Saratoga.”
Before getting together to enjoy races, their online communications piqued their spouses’ interest.
“We joke with our wives, and they’re like, ‘who are you talking to?’ ‘They’re my friends, but I haven’t met them yet,’ ” Ballew said.
The men are from New Jersey, Michigan, Alabama, Illinois, New York and other areas.
Josh Rodriguez of Wheaton Ill., said, “we’re always talking horses, talking sports. But once Covid hit, it was like we need something to do, so it took off after that.”
At a separate table, armed with the same equipment as the online group, Frank Lusso of Florida, who originally is from Chicago, sat and studied a racing form. It was his first trip to Kentucky Downs.
“It won’t be my last,” he said.
Also at his table, Bill Murphy of Nashville said he was impressed with the facility and the racing.
“I came here about four years ago,” he said. “This whole area here is much improved. It’s a great place, great racing, got the best riders in the country here, best trainers. We just need some winners.”
Nearby, Rodney Martin and his wife, Carol, of Lexington and their niece, Morgan Bilkington, of Morgantown were relaxing after a horse the Martins own interest in placed third in a maiden race.
“We say we’ve got a hoof in the horse, we own a minority interest, 15-20%,” Rodney Martin said. “This is what it’s all about. This is a big day in racing. Every day is pretty big day for a horseman because the purses here are so big. That’s why you see these jockeys fly in for one day, one race.”
Live racing brings people together from across the country. Sometimes it’s much more than the racing and the excitement.
“We really got close. I consider these guys my friends,” Bellew said.
