Horse racing in Franklin is growing up to be quite a powerful event in the horse industry, with a total live-racing purse expected at about $18 million with its ongoing live racing — a long way from its humble beginning in its initial run in 1990 as Dueling Grounds with steeplechase racing.
Fast forward from 1990 through several ownership changes to today, the turf track has drawn national attention.
NBC will broadcast beginning Saturday for races that are “win and you’re in” events for the Breeders Cup. This year’s FanDuel Meet at the Mint Gaming Hall at Kentucky Downs also is being broadcast in Spanish to expand its audience. “So we’re starting to become something here,” said Kentucky Downs marketing director John Wholihan.
The purses, though, reflect the growth and maturity of the track and its offerings.
“The biggest thing that we do is we have big purses here,” Wholihan said. “The average daily purse, we’re somewhere between $2 million to $3 million per day over the seven days. So for seven days, we’re probably in the ballpark of about $18 million. So how do we get to it, without charging a lot of admission — you only get so much of that from entry fees from owners — you’re looking at the answer right back there” at the track’s gaming machines.
In 2011, Kentucky Downs introduced Instant Racing, a hybrid between slot machines and parimutuel wagering, where bettors play at a terminal using historical racing data and video.
“The machines go a couple of ways,” Wholihan said. “One, we control our own purses. Two, some of the money goes to the Kentucky Thoroughbred Development Fund, and so that helps if your horse is Kentucky-bred ... you can race for extra money.”
Three races will be worth $1 million: The Grade 2 Kentucky Turf Cup at 11/2 miles and Grade 2 FanDuel Turf Sprint at six furlongs, both on Saturday, and the Grade 3 WinStar Mint Million at a mile that headlined the Sept. 3 card.
“We’ve obviously been able to up our participation here over the years simply with opportunity,” Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen said. “They’ve got the turf course in great shape this year. We’ve yet to have a winner but we’re planning to do so,” he said on Sept. 1.
The purses are a major lure, particularly for smaller, on-the-rise racing teams.
“When you’re getting to run at the purse money here, one win can make a horse’s whole year, pay for everything,” Asmussen said.
Asmussen said he enjoys his stops at the Franklin track.
It’s extremely relaxed,” he said. “It’s a competitive spirit in a relaxed atmosphere.”
Co-owners Ron Winchell and Marc Falcone are reaping the rewards, as are horse racing fans and subsequent tourists who take advantage of the turf track’s offerings.
The track’s prestige gets displayed by its now-successful owners and those in attendance, which included Asmussen, who is the trainer for Epicenter. The horse finished second in both the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness this year and won the Travers on Aug. 27 at Saratoga.
Winchell owns Epicenter, who was bred in Bowling Green by Westwood Farms.
Kentucky Downs also is now a business partner with a harness track in Corbin, a facility that had a soft opening Sept. 1. It will have live racing on site in about a year. Currently, it is leasing the Red Mile in Lexington for its racing while construction is ongoing in Corbin.
General admission is free at Kentucky Downs, which this year is showing off stable upgrades to food service areas, its Finish Line Pavilion, sound systems and Wi-fi, the media tower and other cosmetic polish for this year’s attendees.
