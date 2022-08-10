The current state of Kentucky’s law on abortion is “the most extremist in the nation” because it is bans almost all abortions with no exceptions for cases of rape or incest, Gov. Andy Beshear said on Thursday.

At his regular weekly press conference, Beshear was asked for his reaction to the defeat Tuesday in Kansas of a constitutional amendment similar to one on the Nov. 8 ballot in Kentucky, which would negate a preliminary court ruling that two state abortion laws probably violate the state constitution’s privacy and religious-freedom provisions.

(0) comments

