The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet held a community meeting at Salmons General Baptist Church on Tuesday, Dec. 13, where residents of the Salmons area in Simpson County were briefed on the state’s plans to widen U.S. 31-W.
According to a pamphlet handed out at the meeting, the widening of 31-W will start at the intersection with Kentucky 1008 and end at the intersection with Reasonover Drive. According to the Transportation Cabinet, around three miles of roadway will be affected.
Wes Watt, public information officer for KYTC, said the feedback on the project has been positive.
“People want something done to 31-W,” Watt said. “This area has grown, and the growth has caused a lot of disruption to the road.”
Lucas Sublett is a resident of Salmons and supports the widening of the roadway to ease traffic congestion.
“The road needs to come out bigger,” Sublett said.
Currently, there are three proposals for the widening. One has all of the widening being done on the West side of 31-W, with an estimated cost totaling $23.1 million, while another plan, estimated at $20.2 million, shifts all the widening to the Eastern side.
A third plan, with an estimated cost of $17.1 million, proposes widening both the Eastern and Western sides evenly. According to KYTC, the fully renovated road will feature two traffic lanes, with a middle turning lane and eight-foot shoulders on either side.
According to a 2021 study, the number of cars that passed through Salmons on 31-W every day stood at 8,200 vehicles per day. After the widening project is complete, 31-W would be able to support 18,000 vehicles per day.
Watt said neither the City of Franklin nor Simpson County are expected to pay any of the cost associated with the project since Kentucky’s government plans ahead for projects such as this.
“Since this is a state route, all this comes from state funds,” Watt said. “So the Simpson County government and the City government do not pay funds to have the road widened or maintained.”
Since none of the proposals have been fully decided upon, Watt said it is too early to tell if there will be any need for home demolition to complete the project.
Watt said the current project is part of a larger plan to widen 31-W between Bowling Green and Franklin, with roadwork projects taken on depending on which sections of the road need it the most.
“We’ve already done a lot of it,” Watt said. “We haven’t necessarily done it back to back. We’re looking at which sections need it the most, so we’ve focused on that first.”
To more accurately gauge public opinion on the project, residents of Salmons were given a question and answer form where they can express their feelings over the widening. Residents have until Jan. 16 to mail their forms to the KYTC office.
After public comments have been considered, the final design plans for the project will begin in 2023, with right-of-way acquisition beginning in 2025. After this, bids will be placed and construction will begin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.