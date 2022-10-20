“It was the kids’ idea.”
Those were the words of Jennifer Robinson, Special Education and English teacher at Portland High School — and also the sponsor of the newly formed Kindness Club.
In a joint interview with Robinson and PHS senior, Bridgett Greene,
it was revealed that creating a Kindness Club at PHS was Greene’s brainstorm.
“About two weeks into the start
of school, I was contemplating the many clubs I belong to,” Greene
said. “Most all of them do good
things, but that isn’t their primary purpose — more like a by-product. They’re great clubs, but they don’t necessarily address negative drama — and that negativity often leads to problems.”
Then, Greene explained, came the light-bulb moment. “What if we started a club that had one reason to exist — to intentionally spread positivity and kindness?”
Blazing with inspiration, she
called two of her friends, Katie Wiseman and Allison Greer, who
were immediately on board.
They approached school principal David Woods, who was intrigued, but presented the first hurdle — finding a faculty sponsor. Greene said she immediately thought of Jennifer Robinson.
“Her personality is a lot like mine,” Greene said. “Very bubbly. And she’s always looking for a way to make things better. That’s why I was drawn to her.”
Woods agreed that Robinson would be perfect, and the offer was made.
“How could you turn down sponsoring a club which has ‘doing good deeds’ as its prime directive?” Robinson asked.
Although it has only existed for a couple of months, the Kindness Club already counts its membership at around 25. One reason, Greene said, is that the club is intentionally low-key and low-stress.
“A lot of clubs put emphasis on attendance and require a lot of specific duties and investment of time,” Greene said. “We just don’t do that. I mean, if your purpose is to spread kindness, then you definitely don’t want to bring stress into people’s lives. So when someone comes to us and says, ‘I can help a little bit but not a lot,’ we just say, ‘that’s great. Whatever you can do is awesome.’ ”
So what good deeds have been performed by the Kindness Club thus far?
“Our first project was a R.A.C.K. event for 9/11,” Robinson said. “That stands for Random Acts of Caring Kindness — and we were very surprised to have Sumner Crest Winery partner with us. They provided sandwiches, cookies and waters — and we selected two organizations to ‘get R.A.C.Ked’ — which means to receive the act of kindness.”
“We picked the Oak Grove Fire Department and the Portland Police Department,” Greene said, “and we invited everyone in the school to sign these huge cards. Then we took a card and the food to each of the organizations on 9/11. Because they’re first responders and they’re always helping people, we figured they could use somebody doing something kind back to them.”
The Kindness Club is using its meetings to make plans for other acts of kindness, but they have already supplied school supplies and highlighters — also contributed by the Sumner Crest Winery — to the science department and hope to contribute supplies to every school department before the year is out.
“Also,” Greene said, “Mr. Woods has asked all the clubs to help do clean-up and pick-up around the school, and we’ve already volunteered for that. I love the idea of beautifying the school, so visitors can see our school looking its best.”
Both the student and the sponsor fervently hope the club will be ongoing. “My wish,” Robinson said, “is to find other partners like Sumner Crest Winery. Any organization that needs a little legwork or muscle can find that with us. And we can use the funds. We have lots of ideas on how to spend money for good purposes.”
“I’m a senior now,” Greene said, “and I really wish I had thought of this a year or two ago. But there are other kids who feel the same way I do — and I know they’ll keep it going. Surprising people with random acts of kindness is just so much fun.”
For more information on how to support the PHS Kindness Club, contact Robinson through the PHS website.
