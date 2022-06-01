CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. — The academic honors’ President’s List for the Spring 2022 semester has been announced by Dr. Donna Hedgepath, Campbellsville University’s provost and vice president for academic affairs.
The following student has been named to Campbellsville University’s President’s List for Spring 2022:
Kobe Hill, from Portland, TN.
The academic honors’ list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.50 or above for the semester with a course load of at least 12 hours. The Spring 2022 academic honors’ list includes a total of 795 students, with 371 named to the President’s List for achieving a 4.0 grade point average, and 424 named to the Dean’s List for achieving a 3.5 to 3.99 GPA.
Campbellsville University is a widely acclaimed Kentucky-based Christian university with more than 12,000 students offering over 100 programs of studying including Ph.D., master, baccalaureate, associate, pre-professional and certification programs. The website for complete information is www.campbellsville.edu.
— Submitted
