On Saturday, Nov. 19, Kim Lyle Ladd celebrated a more-than-successful first year of being the new owner of Bloomin’ Deals, located at 252 Highway 52 in Portland.
Bloomin’ Deals, an award-winning antique shop and a unique thrift boutique began in 2013, and Ladd became the owner and proprietor on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2021.
“It’s a memorable date for me,” said Ladd, “because of how I came to be the owner of Bloomin’ Deals, which is miraculous, in my book. I had sold my house about two weeks before that, and I stepped into the store to get a Hocus Pocus T-shirt for my daughter, Brylee. While I was there, I discovered the business was about to be put up for sale. I went to see the owners that night, and bought it.”
Ladd describes the shop as “4000 square feet of home decor, antiques, crafts, painted furniture, thrift finds, unique items, and fun!”
The store features local hand-made crafts such as candles, soaps, and decorative home décor but has a strong emphasis on antiques. “This year we were named the Best Antique Store in Sumner County,” said Ladd. “We had been a finalist before, but in 2022 we won!”
Ladd worked in banking for fifteen years. “I managed Volunteer State Bank in Portland, and Capital Bank before that, but I began restoring furniture in 2016.”
Ladd said Bloomin’ Deals was turn-key ready when she bought it. “This business was already established,” said Ladd, “which was fortunate for me. There are forty-five booths—and one of them is mine. It’s a dream come true because I’m able to work on my furniture, paint it, and sell it — all right here.”
Ladd acknowledged that there are currently no available booths. “We have such a creative group of vendors, and I guess the word has gotten around. We have a waiting list of about fifty,” she said. “Last Saturday we had a celebration. We called it a birthday party. We had cake for the customers, and we asked the vendors to provide some discounts and sales. It was a day we wanted to commemorate because there are so many lessons you learn in your first year of owning a business.”
When pressed for specifics, Ladd said, “Well, I’m a Portland girl. I grew up here, worked in banks here and I knew this was an excellent place to do business. My biggest lesson — what I would pass on to others — is that everything counts. Every customer. Every vendor. We welcome people to come in and browse, and they do. They come in on their lunch breaks just to enjoy the atmosphere. It’s about kindness.”
Ladd describes herself as “a furniture person,” and loves it when customers spot a piece that takes them back in their own family history. “That happens a lot,” she said. “People will see a chest of drawers, for instance, and say their grandmother had one just like it.”
Ladd tries to coordinate her promotions with citywide events, and loves the fact that in Portland, people “really do shop local.” In keeping with that business philosophy, on Dec. 3rd — the same day as the Christmas Festival and Parade — from 11-2 p.m., she’s hosting her own special Christmas event: a photo with the Grinch for ten dollars.
